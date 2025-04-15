Acrylate Market Forecasted at USD 19.81 Billion by 2032, Driven by Innovation, Supply Chain Optimization, and Strategic Expansion | SNS Insider

Austin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acrylate Market Size was valued at USD 11.60 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.81 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Growth of Acrylates Driven by Sustainability Innovations and Expanding Industrial Applications

Acrylates are gaining traction in industries such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods due to their superior adhesion, durability, and resistance. The U.S. EPA reports that acrylates are commonly used in low-VOC paint formulations, meeting strict environmental standards. In 2023, Dow Inc. expanded its butyl acrylate production at its Texas facility to meet North American demand. In 2024, BASF introduced bio-based acrylates for adhesive production, showcasing industry innovation. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) highlighted the importance of worker safety due to increased acrylate handling, signaling market growth. This expansion is also driven by water-based coatings and pressure-sensitive adhesives in regions like Asia Pacific and North America, where infrastructure development is booming. Investments in renewable acrylate production further support global sustainability initiatives.

The US Acrylate Market Size was valued at USD 3.38 Billion in 2023 with a major share of about 68% and a significant growth rate.

The U.S. acrylate market is growing due to increased adoption in paints, adhesives, and biomedical coatings, especially for eco-friendly and UV-cured applications. Supportive policies by the EPA and investment by major players like Dow and Celanese in sustainable and high-performance acrylate technologies are key drivers. For example, Dow’s expansion in Texas enhanced the supply of low-VOC butyl acrylates for green building projects.

Key Players:

Allnex (Alkyl acrylates, Polyfunctional acrylates)

Arkema S.A. (including Sartomer) (2-Ethylhexyl acrylate, Lauryl acrylate, Hydroxyethyl acrylate)

BASF SE (Butyl acrylate, Methyl acrylate, Ethyl acrylate)

Celanese Corporation (Vinyl acetate-acrylate copolymers, Ethylene-acrylic acid copolymers)

DIC Corporation (Acrylic emulsion polymers, UV-curable acrylates)

Dow Inc. / The Dow Chemical Company (Butyl acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl acrylate, Methyl acrylate)

Eastman Chemical Company (Isobornyl acrylate, Ethyl acrylate derivatives)

Evonik Industries AG (Methacrylate monomers, Dimethylaminoethyl acrylate, Specialty acrylates)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Butyl acrylate, Methyl acrylate)

H.B. Fuller Company (Acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives, Acrylate copolymers)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Acrylic resins, UV-curable acrylate coatings)

INEOS (Butyl acrylate, Ethyl acrylate, Methyl acrylate)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Acrylic emulsions, Acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives)

LG Chem Ltd. (2-Ethylhexyl acrylate, Butyl acrylate, Methyl acrylate)

LyondellBasell Industries (Acrylic acid esters, Butyl acrylate)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation / Group (Acrylic acid, Butyl acrylate, Hydroxyethyl acrylate)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Acrylic acid, Butyl acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl acrylate)

SIBUR Holding PJSC (Butyl acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl acrylate)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Acrylic acid esters, Methyl acrylate, Ethyl acrylate)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Acrylic acid, Butyl acrylate, Functional acrylates)

Acrylate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.13% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, 2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, Others)

•By Grade (Standard grade, Technical grade, Chemical grade, Pharmaceutical grade)

•By Application (Paints, Coatings, & Printing Inks, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Fabrics, Others)

•By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Bio-medical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others) Key Drivers • Emerging Use of Acrylates in Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Technologies Enhances Market Penetration Across Industrial Applications.

Recent Patent Trends Driving Innovation in Acrylates

Increasing number of patents for UV-cured resin compositions in the U.S. and South Korea.

Companies like BASF and Arkema have patented bio-derived acrylate formulations since 2022.

Recent patents show advancements in acrylate-based self-repairing materials for electronics.

Filed patents on heat-resistant acrylate adhesives for EV battery modules.

Patent surge for low-emission acrylates in construction and automotive coatings.

By Type, Butyl Acrylate Based Segment Dominated the Acrylate Market in 2023 with a 42.3% Market Share

Butyl Acrylate accounted for 42.3% of the market share in 2023, primarily due to its superior performance in adhesives, paints, and coatings. Its unique properties, such as flexibility, weather resistance, and excellent adhesion, make it a preferred choice for water-based systems in various industries. The automotive and construction sectors rely heavily on butyl acrylate for exterior coatings, sealants, and flooring due to its durability and ability to comply with low-VOC regulations. Leading manufacturers, including LyondellBasell, have increased supply to meet growing demand. Furthermore, the push for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials globally has reinforced butyl acrylate’s market position, particularly in construction and industrial applications.

By Grade, Standard Grade Segment Dominated the Acrylate Market in 2023 with a 45.2% Market Share

The dominance is due to its balance of affordability and performance. It’s extensively used in adhesives, coatings, and plastics, making it the go-to choice for mass production. The rise in demand for cost-effective solutions in sectors like construction, automotive, and packaging has contributed to its continued growth. Moreover, as the construction industry moves towards green building materials, standard-grade acrylate’s adaptability to eco-friendly requirements makes it even more appealing. With increasing emphasis on sustainability, standard-grade acrylates are increasingly favored by manufacturers looking to meet regulatory standards while maintaining product performance and cost efficiency.

By Application, Adhesives & Sealants Segment Dominated the Acrylate Market in 2023 with a 35.3% Market Share

Acrylates are ideal for this segment due to their quick curing time, excellent adhesion, and resistance to moisture and UV radiation. This makes them essential for applications in packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives, while government regulations pushing for low-VOC, eco-friendly products have further driven market growth. Companies like Henkel have been leveraging acrylate-based adhesives in packaging solutions that meet sustainability targets. As industries continue to prioritize environmentally responsible products, the demand for acrylate-based adhesives and sealants will remain robust, particularly in consumer goods and industrial applications.

By End-use Industry, Building & Construction Segment Dominated the Acrylate Market in 2023 with a 32.4% Market Share

Acrylates are widely used in adhesives, coatings, and sealants, providing durability and resistance to harsh environmental conditions, which makes them ideal for construction projects. The rise in infrastructure development in emerging markets has driven demand for acrylate-based products. In North America, government policies, such as the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, are promoting the use of sustainable, high-performance materials, boosting the adoption of acrylates in construction. Furthermore, acrylates are increasingly used in energy-efficient building materials, driven by the global push toward green building practices, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Acrylate Market In 2023, Holding a 42.6% Market Share.

The dominance is driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and government infrastructure initiatives. China and India are witnessing a surge in residential and commercial construction, amplifying the use of acrylate paints, adhesives, and sealants. According to the China National Coatings Industry Association, acrylate-based coatings formed the bulk of new infrastructure coating materials in 2023. Additionally, the region’s robust textile and automotive industries increasingly adopt acrylate applications, making APAC the largest consumer globally.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Acrylate Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

North America is the fastest-growing region with a significant CAGR in 2023, spurred by innovations in bio-based acrylates and medical-grade formulations. The U.S. leads in developing sustainable materials, with companies like Dow and Eastman Chemical pioneering eco-friendly acrylate solutions. The FDA’s favorable regulatory stance on biomedical acrylates in drug delivery and wound care also supports growth. Furthermore, increased demand from the packaging and automotive sectors for high-performance, UV-resistant coatings is accelerating adoption across the U.S. and Canada.

Recent Developments

August 2024: BASF announced a transition to sustainably produced ethyl acrylate, reinforcing its environmental goals and lowering product carbon footprints.

announced a transition to sustainably produced ethyl acrylate, reinforcing its environmental goals and lowering product carbon footprints. April 2024: BASF signed a strategic deal with Youyi to supply butyl and 2-ethylhexyl acrylates from its Zhanjiang site, aiming to meet growing adhesive demand in South China.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Acrylate Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Acrylate Market Segmentation, By Grade

9. Acrylate Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Acrylate Market Segmentation By End-use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion

