High-THC Hash, Infused Flower & Vapes: Silly Nice Goes All Out for 4/20 in New York

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New Yorkers prepare for another unforgettable 4/20, Silly Nice, the Black and Veteran-Owned weed brand handmade in New York, is marking the holiday with something special: a full lineup of high-THC concentrates, infused flower, and flavorful vapes, all crafted to deliver premium quality and real impact. But beyond the products, the team behind Silly Nice wants to do something even more important—say thank you.

“Our brand doesn’t exist without the people who believe in us,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “That includes the budtenders who educate customers every day, the shop owners and inventory managers who gave us a chance when we were just starting, the folks who walk into dispensaries and pick our jars off the shelf, and the incredible team behind the scenes that keeps production moving. We’re deeply thankful for every single one of you. This 4/20, we’re just humbled to still be here, still independent, and still making things we’re proud of.”

Founded in Harlem and launched with zero outside funding, Silly Nice has quickly become one of the most exciting weed brands in the state, offering a carefully curated product menu made for both connoisseurs and curious newcomers. Now available in over 100 licensed New York dispensaries, the brand’s approach blends potency, craft, and community support—and nowhere is that more evident than in their 4/20 offerings.

The Lineup for 4/20: Pure Potency, Real Craft

Diamond Powder

This ultra-refined concentrate hits at 87.53% THC, making it one of the most powerful products on dispensary shelves. Silly Nice’s Diamond Powder is made for flexibility—dab it, mix it into joints, or use it to infuse edibles or topicals. It’s clean, lab-tested, and always made in small batches.

Best for: High-potency lovers, edible makers, extract fans.

Frosted Hash Ball

A next-level twist on the classic temple ball, the Frosted Hash Ball is crafted from full-spectrum hash and rolled in Diamond Powder, delivering 52.70% THC in every gram. This handcrafted experience brings old-school techniques together with modern intensity.

Best for: Hash lovers, traditional smokers, flavor seekers.

Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower

With 47.75% THC, this is one of the most potent flower options available in New York. Starting with the Papaya Winestrain, each nug is infused with live resin and then coated in THC diamonds for a slow-burning, terpene-rich session.

Best for: Connoisseurs, group sessions, long burns.

Bubble Hash

Made with an ice-water extraction process, Silly Nice’s Bubble Hash is a solventless concentrate boasting 52.10% THC and over 61% total cannabinoids. It’s rich, clean, and versatile enough for bowls, joints, or dabs.

Best for: Solventless fans, mellow highs, terpene chasers.

1G 510 Vape Carts

Two strain-specific options bring portability and potency together:

Runtz (81.96% THC) – a balanced hybrid with sweet, fruity flavor

– a balanced hybrid with sweet, fruity flavor Northern Lights (84.66% THC) – a relaxing indica with earthy, soothing effects

Both use 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and deliver consistent, smooth pulls.

Best for: Everyday use, discreet sessions, flavor-first users.

2G All-In-One Rechargeable Vapes

Designed for convenience and built for flavor, these rechargeable vapes offer:

Tangerine Cookies (81.24% THC) – citrusy, uplifting

– citrusy, uplifting Pink Starburst (82.46% THC) – sweet, candy-like and euphoric

All-in-one design means no battery required. Just open and enjoy.

Best for: On-the-go use, portable potency, no-fuss vaping.

Why It Matters This Year

For smaller brands like Silly Nice, surviving the turbulent New York cannabis rollout hasn’t been easy. But through grassroots support, authentic storytelling, and high-quality products, they’ve been able to build something real—without outside investors or corporate deals. Every jar, cart, and gram that hits shelves is a reflection of their commitment to doing things the right way, even when the path is harder.

“Our mission from day one has been to make the best weed possible and get it into the hands of real people,” LeVar said. “We’ve made a lot of sacrifices, and we’ve had our share of setbacks. But we’re still here. We’re proud of that. And we owe it to everyone who’s been part of this journey.”

Where to Find Silly Nice

Silly Nice products are available exclusively at licensed dispensaries across New York State. To find the nearest shop, use the official Silly Nice Dispensary Locator and plan your 4/20 pickup or visit.

Whether you're grabbing a Frosted Hash Ball for a quiet evening, picking up Diamond Powder to make your own edibles, or puffing on a Pink Starburst vape at a rooftop hangout—Silly Nice invites everyone to celebrate this 4/20 safely, responsibly, and with gratitude.

A Final Word of Thanks

To the dispensary teams across the state: the budtenders, the inventory managers, the store owners, and the buyers—thank you for believing in a small brand that started with nothing but hustle and hope.

To the customers who choose Silly Nice and return again and again—you are the reason this brand exists.

And to the internal crew working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep quality high and operations smooth—your work matters more than anyone sees.

This 4/20, Silly Nice isn’t just showing up with product. They’re showing up with purpose.

Contact:

https://www.sillynice.com

info@sillynice.com

@SillyNiceNYC on Instagram and X

Licensed NY Dispensary Map:

https://www.sillynice.com/locations

And don’t forget: ALWAYS TIP YOUR BUDTENDER.

