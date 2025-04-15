Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB EPSO-G

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, adopted the following resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 15 April 2024:

Regarding taking note of the independent auditor's report on the set of consolidated and Company 2024 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G UAB and the consolidated and Company Management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2024

Acknowledge the independent auditor's report on the consolidated and Company’s 2024 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G and the submission of the consolidated and Company’s 2024 management report of UAB EPSO-G. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

Regarding taking note of the consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G and the Company's management report for 2024;

Acknowledge the consolidated and Company’s management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2024, which, among other things, provides information on the implementation of the Company's business strategy. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

Regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and company’s financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

Approve the set of consolidated and Company’s financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2024 (attached).

Regarding the approval of the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

Approve the distribution of UAB EPSO-G profit for 2024 (attached).

Regarding taking note of the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;

Acknowledge the activity report of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2024. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

Regarding taking note of the results of the evaluation of the performance of the collegial bodies of UAB EPSO-G Group for 2024.

Acknowledge the areas for improvement in the performance of the UAB EPSO-G group of companies, approved by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee on February 6, 2025. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

The EPSO-G group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

