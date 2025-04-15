Continuous Delivery Market Set to Soar to USD 16.9 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Reliable Software Deployment | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous Delivery Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Continuous Delivery Market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS CodePipeline

Microsoft – Azure DevOps

Google – Google Cloud Build

IBM – UrbanCode Deploy

GitLab – GitLab CI/CD

Atlassian – Bitbucket Pipelines

Red Hat – OpenShift Pipelines

CircleCI – CircleCI

Jenkins (CloudBees) – Jenkins

Travis CI – Travis CI

GitHub – GitHub Actions

Puppet – Puppet Enterprise

Spinnaker (Netflix OSS) – Spinnaker

Harness – Harness CI/CD

Chef Software – Chef Automate

Dispatch Console Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Growing demand for faster and more reliable software deployment is fueling the adoption of CI/CD tools and DevOps methodologies.

In the U.S., the Continuous Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.29%. This growth is driven by the rapid adoption of DevOps, increasing demand for faster software release cycles, and significant cloud infrastructure investments across industries. The U.S. also benefits from a strong ecosystem of tech giants and early adoption of automation tools.

By Deployment: Cloud Segment Dominates While On-Premise Sees Fastest Growth

The cloud segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 67% due to its scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs. Enterprises are rapidly migrating to the cloud for CI/CD tools integration, making cloud deployment more favorable. With support for automated pipelines, reduced downtimes, and dynamic provisioning, cloud-based solutions continue to attract both SMEs and large corporations.

The on-premise segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032. The surge in security concerns, compliance demands, and customization requirements across highly regulated industries such as BFSI and healthcare is encouraging companies to opt for on-premise solutions. These deployments offer tighter control over data and environments, especially for legacy systems integration.

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs Growing Fastest

Large enterprises dominated the continuous delivery market in 2023 and accounted for significant revenue share, primarily due to their substantial IT budgets and complex software systems requiring continuous integration and delivery. These organizations are integrating CD tools with DevOps pipelines to accelerate product innovation, reduce software delivery time, and improve operational efficiency.

The small and medium enterprises are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032. Cloud-based CD solutions that offer affordability and flexibility are increasingly being adopted by SMEs to streamline development and compete with larger players. Their growing need to improve time-to-market and enhance customer experience is propelling CD adoption.

By End-Use: BFSI Leads While Education Emerges as Fastest Growing Sector

The BFSI sector dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for significant revenue share, due to its heavy reliance on secure, compliant, and uninterrupted software delivery. Continuous delivery tools help banks and financial institutions implement agile frameworks to respond faster to customer needs while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The education segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace between 2024–2032. Educational institutions are embracing digital platforms for e-learning, student management, and content delivery. With the rise of EdTech platforms, there’s a growing need for continuous integration and software updates, pushing the demand for CD tools in this vertical.

Continuous Delivery Market Segmentation:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-Use

BFSI

Telecommunications

Media And Entertainment

Retail And E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Others





Key Regional Insights: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the market and held the largest share of more than 37% of the revenue share of the continuous delivery market in 2023, driven by early adoption of DevOps practices, mature IT infrastructure, and leading tech giants fostering CD solutions. Strong government support for digital innovation also plays a role.

Asia-Pacific is set to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization, cloud adoption, and booming start-up ecosystems in countries like India, China, and Japan are pushing the demand for agile software development tools, thereby accelerating CD adoption.

Recent Developments in the Continuous Delivery Market (2024)

February 2024: GitLab launched AI-powered features to streamline CI/CD pipelines, boosting productivity for development teams.

March 2024: IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery was updated with advanced observability tools to enhance DevOps efficiency and security.

January 2024: Microsoft Azure DevOps expanded its CD integrations with GitHub Actions for improved pipeline automation.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Continuous Delivery Market Segmentation, By Deployment

8. Continuous Delivery Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size

9. Continuous Delivery Market Segmentation, by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

