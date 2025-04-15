Porsche 911 Carrera GTS named World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors 2025 Powertrain Disruptor of the Year by Newsweek

Atlanta., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid is the winner of the Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors 2025 Powertrain Disruptor of the Year award, which celebrates significant technological advances. The new “T-Hybrid” powertrain uses a small 1.9 kWh lithium ion battery to power two electric motors: one between the engine and transmission and the other in the single turbocharger. The powertrain eliminates the need for a starter motor, instead relying on the electric motor to start the engine. The so-called e-turbo does without a wastegate, converting excess pressure to energy that is sent back to the battery to help power the hybrid system.

“The idea of a high performance hybrid Porsche has been alive and well for more than a decade. Like so many other technologies, we forged our expertise on the field of competition in motorsport where the 911 GT3 R Hybrid combined internal combustion with electric performance,” Timo Resch, President and CEO Porsche Cars North America said. “Today, we use plug-in hybrid powertrains to augment the performance of several variants from the Cayenne and Panamera model lines. The most logical step for the 911 was to apply learning from our prior projects and create an extremely sporty, lightweight hybrid system that would enhance driving prowess without adding much weight. In the sports car segment this is a truly disruptive idea, so winning this award is especially meaningful.”

By using a small battery and foregoing a separator clutch to allow for electric-only driving, the hybrid system in the new 911 Carrera GTS adds minimal weight, leaving the new model only about 110 lbs. heavier than its predecessor. Applying electric power to the turbocharger eliminates the need for exhaust gas to spool the turbocharger, meaning boost is immediate. The electric motor connected directly to the transmission also provides immediate torque for a large powerband and highly responsive throttle pedal.

The new hybrid system also allows for advances in the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) system. Thanks to the onboard high voltage system, the newest generation of PDCC is now electro-hydraulically controlled, allowing for much quicker response and even better body control than in prior models.



Every 2025 Porsche 911 GTS model variant uses the new T-Hybrid powertrain. This includes the 911 Carrera GTS, 911 Carrera 4 GTS, 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and 911 Targa GTS. U.S. customer delivery for all five model variants began in the first quarter of 2025.

