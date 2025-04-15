Nanterre, April 15th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 07th to April 11th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 07th to April 11th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 07/04/2025 FR0000125486 116 452 107,387000 XPAR VINCI 07/04/2025 FR0000125486 53 900 107,352800 CEUX VINCI 07/04/2025 FR0000125486 15 495 107,256600 TQEX VINCI 08/04/2025 FR0000125486 32 653 108,211200 XPAR VINCI 08/04/2025 FR0000125486 16 318 108,146800 CEUX VINCI 08/04/2025 FR0000125486 4 591 108,097800 TQEX VINCI 09/04/2025 FR0000125486 108 911 107,565500 XPAR VINCI 09/04/2025 FR0000125486 38 344 107,559600 CEUX VINCI 09/04/2025 FR0000125486 12 809 107,364300 TQEX VINCI 11/04/2025 FR0000125486 44 522 112,582000 XPAR VINCI 11/04/2025 FR0000125486 24 284 112,595500 CEUX VINCI 11/04/2025 FR0000125486 5 984 112,558800 TQEX TOTAL 474 263 108,3426

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

