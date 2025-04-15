Lexitas Launches LexitasOne™ a Single Sign-On (SSO) Platform for Clients

HOUSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, has launched LexitasOne™, a cutting-edge Single Sign-On (SSO) solution designed to streamline client access, enhance security, and simplify workflows. This innovative offering allows clients to access Lexitas legal support services through the same login information they use to access their secured internal systems.

LexitasOne enhances security, simplifies the user experience, and reduces the burden on information technology professionals. This easy-to-use sign-on eliminates the need for clients to manage multiple logins across various platforms, enabling seamless access to essential services such as court reporting, medical record retrieval, and process service repositories all through one login.

LexitasOne is geared toward Enterprise Solutions clients who leverage the buying power of multiple services and rely heavily on system efficiency and superior security. This comprehensive, intuitive solution is provided at no additional cost to clients, which makes the tool an instant asset to enterprises that manage multiple services and are looking for enhanced security.

"LexitasOne is a game-changer for our clients, embodying Lexitas’ commitment to elevate the standard of security and convenience in our industry," said Chris Fields, Chief Technology Officer at Lexitas. "By addressing long-standing challenges with user management and security, we are setting a new benchmark for service delivery to organizations that rely on Lexitas for their critical legal needs."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing. The company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, and legal staffing, with customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

