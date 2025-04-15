YourUpdateTV speaks with Marisa Brahney: Spring Into Wellness: Because Feeling Good Never Goes Out of Season

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is officially here, and that means it’s time to shake off those winter blues and embrace a fresh start. Recently, Lifestyle Expert and Mom of Three, Marisa Brahney, did a satellite media tour in partnership with Evolution Fresh, The Vitamin Shoppe and D S Simon Media to share her favorite ways to refresh your routine and feel your best this season.

Spring brings that natural sense of renewal—it’s lighter out, the days are longer, and the warmer weather gives us a fresh boost of motivation. It’s the perfect time to pause, check in with ourselves, and make some small but impactful changes that can lead to feeling more energized, focused, and balanced.

Whether it’s about making smarter choices, getting outside more, or finding ways to support your health goals, this season is all about progress—not perfection.

Support for your health goals this spring

One way to stay on track? Make sure your body is getting the support it needs—especially if you’re navigating new wellness routines or managing weight.

The new GLP-1 Support from Whole Health Rx™ supplement line, available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe, offers a modern, science-backed approach to whole-body health. It’s designed for those using GLP-1 medications, but it’s also a great option for anyone managing their weight in other ways—particularly if they’re reducing food or nutrient intake as part of their plan.

What many don’t realize is that GLP-1 medications and dietary changes can impact appetite, digestion, and nutrient absorption—making targeted supplementation essential.

This doctor-approved, dietitian-formulated line includes protein, fiber, probiotics, multivitamins, and even an innovative all-in-one nutrient solution to help fill nutritional gaps and support your body throughout your wellness journey.

You can find the full line in stores nationwide and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com, your trusted destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

Easy swaps for a spring refresh

Spring is also a great time to re-evaluate those everyday habits—like what you’re sipping. One of my favorite healthy swaps right now is Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda.

It’s a fresh take on soda, made with USDA Certified Organic real squeezed fruit, never from concentrate, and comes in vibrant, crave-worthy flavors like Tropical Mango, Berry Burst, Strawberry Vanilla, and Orange Squeeze. With no added sugar, just 45 calories per can, and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber to support gut health, it’s a bubbly, guilt-free alternative to traditional soda that’s also vegan, kosher, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and totally satisfying.

You can find Real Fruit Soda chilling in the beverage cooler at major grocers like Whole Foods Market, Publix, and Kroger, to name a few. More details about the lineup can be found at sodajustgotreal.com.

Looking for more wellness tips and inspiration to feel your best this season? Visit MarisaBrahney.com .

About Marisa Brahney

Marisa Brahney is an Emmy award-winning, dynamic and versatile TV host and on-air lifestyle expert who loves sharing her value-packed tips, product picks and helpful mom hacks with viewers around the country.

From appearing as a regular lifestyle contributor sharing her favorite finds on Inside Edition, PIX11, ABC, FOX, CBS, Cheddar and more, to selling out her kitchen must-haves on QVC, Marisa is a millennial mom and gourmet girl-next-door who connects to her audience in an authentic, dynamic way. As former news anchor and born storyteller with the gift of gab, Marisa spent much of her career building creative, must-see TV on channels like NBC Philadelphia and News 12 New Jersey.

As a lifestyle expert and brand ambassador, she has partnered with some of the nation's biggest brands in the food and lifestyle space, including Cuisinart, General Mills, Amazon, Olay, Secret, Bath & Body Works, The Vitamin Shoppe, Blue Diamond, Kendra Scott and Wyndham Hotels.

In addition to regularly appearing on TV nationally and regionally, Marisa is also a video host and digital contributor for NJMOM, where she leads meaningful discussions about the challenges of motherhood and highlights mompreneurs, businesses and events to a community of 200 thousand+.

