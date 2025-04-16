Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
16 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,473
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 337.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 338.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):338.209403

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 102,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,643,413 have voting rights and 2,704,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE338.20940316,473

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
252338.5011:55:33LSE  
463338.5011:55:33LSE  
125338.5011:55:33LSE  
320338.5011:55:55LSE  
320338.5011:55:55LSE  
320338.5011:55:55LSE  
320338.5011:55:55LSE  
145338.5011:55:55LSE  
154338.5011:55:55LSE  
21338.5011:55:55LSE  
320338.5011:55:55LSE  
229338.5011:57:38LSE  
91338.5011:57:38LSE  
320338.5011:57:58LSE  
320338.0011:57:58LSE  
320338.0011:57:58LSE  
320338.0011:57:58LSE  
320338.0011:57:58LSE  
320338.0011:57:58LSE  
216338.0011:57:58LSE  
23338.0011:58:03LSE  
81338.0011:58:03LSE  
58338.0011:58:03LSE  
104338.0011:58:03LSE  
1338.0011:58:03LSE  
21338.0011:58:03LSE  
1338.0011:58:03LSE  
135338.0011:58:03LSE  
320338.0012:06:07LSE  
155338.0012:12:54LSE  
165338.0012:12:54LSE  
257338.0012:12:54LSE  
320338.0012:12:54LSE  
320338.0012:12:54LSE  
320338.0012:12:54LSE  
320338.0012:12:57LSE  
300338.0012:12:57LSE  
137338.5012:20:37LSE  
85338.5012:20:38LSE  
45338.5012:20:38LSE  
60338.5012:20:38LSE  
116338.5012:20:38LSE  
144338.5012:20:38LSE  
60338.5012:20:38LSE  
116338.5012:20:38LSE  
144338.5012:20:38LSE  
45338.5012:20:38LSE  
275338.5012:20:38LSE  
116338.5012:20:39LSE  
60338.5012:20:39LSE  
60338.5012:20:40LSE  
116338.5012:20:40LSE  
116338.5012:20:41LSE  
53338.5012:20:41LSE  
116338.5012:20:41LSE  
60338.5012:20:41LSE  
260338.5012:20:41LSE  
144338.5012:20:41LSE  
69338.5012:20:41LSE  
107338.5012:20:41LSE  
213338.5012:20:41LSE  
107338.5012:20:41LSE  
142338.5012:20:41LSE  
178338.5012:20:41LSE  
213338.5012:20:41LSE  
47338.5012:20:41LSE  
60338.5012:20:41LSE  
185338.5012:20:44LSE  
320338.5012:34:53LSE  
335338.5012:34:53LSE  
31338.5012:34:53LSE  
634337.5012:47:49LSE  
810337.5012:47:49LSE  
254337.0012:55:08LSE  
860338.5013:47:01LSE  
256338.5013:47:19LSE  
320338.0014:35:27LSE  
887338.0014:35:27LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


