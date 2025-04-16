Company announcement
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 15 April 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|784,500
|220,299,096
|9 April 2025
|25,000
|252.75
|6,318,750
|10 April 2025
|15,000
|270.95
|4,064,250
|11 April 2025
|18,000
|263.26
|4,738,680
|14 April 2025
|14,000
|271.83
|3,805,620
|15 April 2025
|13,000
|280.02
|3,640,260
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|869,500
|242,866,656
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 6,089,630 B shares corresponding to 2.82 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 April 2025 is enclosed.
In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.
