ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 23 – 2025
16 April 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 15 April 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]784,500 220,299,096
9 April 202525,000252.756,318,750
10 April 202515,000270.954,064,250
11 April 202518,000263.264,738,680
14 April 202514,000271.833,805,620
15 April 202513,000280.023,640,260
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)869,500 242,866,656

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 6,089,630 B shares corresponding to 2.82 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 April 2025 is enclosed.

In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

SE-2025-23_EN SE-2025-23_Transactions B shares

