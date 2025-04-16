Beam Global Expands into Romania with First EV ARC™ Sales and Prestigious Innovation Award

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation electrification and energy security, today announced the sale of its first EV ARC™ systems in Romania. This expansion marks a significant milestone as the country accelerates its transition to renewable energy in alignment with the European Union’s climate goals.

Romania, targeting 34% renewable energy production by 2030 under the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive, is increasingly prioritizing clean transportation solutions. Beam Global’s off-grid, solar-powered EV ARC™ systems offer a transportable, construction-free, and utility-free solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy security, perfectly suited to meet the country’s growing demand for sustainable infrastructure.

Beam Global’s first sales in Romania has been executed by its Romanian reselling agent, Seltis Glass Design SRL, with whom the company has an existing successful relationship through its European subsidiary, selling street lighting solutions. This transaction demonstrates the efficacy of Beam Global’s strategy of leveraging external sales partners with proven track records in selling energy and transportation infrastructure products within key territories targeted by the company.

“Beam Global’s products provide a perfect solution for Romania’s electrification of transportation and energy security challenges,” said Alin Tanasi, Managing Director of Seltis Glass Design. “We have been successfully selling infrastructure products to government and enterprise entities in Romania for over a decade. We are excited about the opportunity to present Beam Global’s products to our existing and new customers. Beam Global’s unique benefits and innovative attributes were recognized at the 2025 Congress of Mayors. Many of those are already our customers and relationships. We believe we are off to a very good start and look forward to a successful relationship with Beam Global.”

In recognition of its role in driving innovation and enabling clean mobility, Beam Global was presented with the Award for Innovation in Sustainable Infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors and Local Administration of Romania. The award, presented by Eduard Dumitrascu, President of the Romanian Association for Smart City and Mobility, was accepted by Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, on behalf of the company and its dedicated team.

“Romania has one of the fastest growing economies in Europe,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “There is significant internal and EU investment in the electrification of transportation and sustainable energy infrastructure. Beam Global’s products are timely and ideally suited to solve for the expanding requirements in Romania. Securing our first sales here through a local reseller and being recognized for the innovative value that our products deliver at a congress of mayors and other government decision makers bode well for our growth opportunities in that country. This is another example of how our geographic expansion strategy enables us to increase sales without increasing investment. We intend to continue to replicate this model across the region.”

Beam Global was recognized “for developing and implementing advanced technological solutions that promote clean mobility and energy efficiency, significantly contributing to the transition toward a greener and more sustainable future.”



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and in Europe in Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

