Purpose Investments Debuts World’s First Spot Solana ETF That Will Be Staked – Continuing Its Leadership in Global Crypto Innovation

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), the firm behind the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF and spot Ether ETF, is expanding its digital asset suite with the launch of the Purpose Solana ETF (ticker: SOLL). SOLL is the first ETF worldwide to provide direct physical exposure to Solana, a high-performance blockchain platform. The Purpose Solana ETF is uniquely coupled with native staking yield powered by Purpose’s proprietary in-house staking infrastructure – a feature designed to deliver the highest staking rewards currently available to investors.

Trading today on the TSX, the Purpose Solana ETF reinforces Purpose’s position as a global leader in digital asset ETF innovation and Canada’s largest digital asset ETF manager. Backed by deep expertise and a proven track record, Purpose continues to make digital assets safer and easier for investors to access.

Canada’s Crypto Leader Setting the Standard for Global Innovation

“Solana is pushing the boundaries of blockchain innovation from speed and scalability to real-world decentralized applications,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer. “With the Purpose Solana ETF, we’re giving investors efficient, regulated access to this rapidly growing digital ecosystem, with the added benefit of native staking. As the only fund manager operating key aspects of the fund in-house through our technology infrastructure, we’re able to deliver a secure and seamless investment experience, along with more efficient returns and higher yields. This launch builds on the broadest suite of crypto ETFs in the country – and our mission to lead digital asset investing both here in Canada and globally with thoughtful, purpose-built solutions that meet investors where they are and help them move forward with confidence.”

Purpose Solana ETF Key Benefits

Direct Exposure to Solana: Gain direct exposure to SOL, the native asset of a high-performance platform known for its speed, scalability, and growing developer ecosystem.

Gain direct exposure to SOL, the native asset of a high-performance platform known for its speed, scalability, and growing developer ecosystem. Native Staking Yield: Capture Solana’s staking yield through a regulated ETF structure – without the complexity of setting up wallets or managing on-chain assets.

Capture Solana’s staking yield through a regulated ETF structure – without the complexity of setting up wallets or managing on-chain assets. Crypto-Native Advantage: Purpose’s in-house validator infrastructure and deep involvement in the Solana ecosystem will help to reduce cost and improve investor staking yield – offering one of the most efficient Solana staking programs on the market.

Purpose’s in-house validator infrastructure and deep involvement in the Solana ecosystem will help to reduce cost and improve investor staking yield – offering one of the most efficient Solana staking programs on the market. Secure, Portfolio-Ready Structure: Held in cold storage with institutional-grade custodians, the ETF trades on the TSX and can be held in registered accounts like RRSPs and TFSAs – no wallets, keys, or crypto exchanges required.

Held in cold storage with institutional-grade custodians, the ETF trades on the TSX and can be held in registered accounts like RRSPs and TFSAs – no wallets, keys, or crypto exchanges required. Uniquely Available With Three Currency Exposures: The ETF is available in CAD hedged units (ticker: SOLL), CAD non-hedged units (ticker: SOLL.B), and USD non-hedged units (ticker: SOLL.U).



“The Purpose Solana ETF provides direct access to Solana’s high-throughput network, with staking integrated through our proprietary validator infrastructure,” said Paul Pincente, VP of Digital Assets. “By internalizing key operational components – including staking and reward management – we reduce counterparty risk, improve net yield capture, and create a more efficient, institutional-grade investment structure. This level of control helps us support a more consistent and streamlined investment experience as the digital asset space continues to evolve.”

Leading Crypto-Native Capability and Unmatched In-House Staking Expertise

At the core of its platform is true crypto-native capability, supported by Purpose Unlimited’s in-house staking infrastructure. Having deep control over the technology will enable greater operational efficiency and the ability to deliver higher yields to investors. This integrated approach is designed to enhance performance and security and positions Purpose as a leader in bringing institutional-grade crypto ETF solutions.

The Broadest Suite of Crypto ETFs in Canada

Purpose offers the most comprehensive suite of digital asset ETFs in Canada, designed to meet the needs of every investor profile, from active traders to long-term allocators and income-focused investors.

Purpose Digital Assets lineup includes:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) and Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH): The world’s first spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, offering regulated access, high liquidity, and a strong track record – backed by advanced features for active traders and tactical allocators.

The world’s first spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, offering regulated access, high liquidity, and a strong track record – backed by advanced features for active traders and tactical allocators. Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (BTCY) and Purpose Ether Yield ETF (ETHY): Yield-generating ETFs that use covered call strategies to help investors earn income from their Bitcoin and Ether holdings.

Yield-generating ETFs that use covered call strategies to help investors earn income from their Bitcoin and Ether holdings. Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF (ETHC.B): A staking-focused Ether ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum’s proof-of-stake rewards in a regulated structure.

A staking-focused Ether ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum’s proof-of-stake rewards in a regulated structure. Purpose Solana ETF (SOLL): The world’s first spot Solana ETF, unlocking direct exposure to a high-speed, low-fee blockchain known for its lightning-fast transactions, developer momentum, and real-world potential.

With the launch of the Purpose Solana ETF, Purpose Investments continues to expand its industry-leading digital asset lineup, providing investors with secure and simple access to blockchain innovation. This new ETF complements Purpose’s existing crypto suite, which includes the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF and first Ether ETF, offering investors a comprehensive range of digital asset solutions. As blockchain technology transforms financial markets, Purpose remains committed to bridging traditional finance with the future of decentralized and emerging financial technology, helping investors navigate the evolving digital economy with confidence.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $22 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose Investments is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this information, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. The information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile, and there can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at Purpose Investments' sole discretion.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "estimate," or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.