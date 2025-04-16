ECD’s Project Big Sky Arrives: A Sky-Hued, American-Built Custom Defender That’s All About Horizon-Chasing Luxury

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's leading creator of restored Land Rovers and custom classic vehicles, proudly unveils Project Big Sky, a bespoke Defender 110 that exemplifies elevated design, personalized craftsmanship, and the spirit of creative luxury—all handcrafted in the U.S.A.

View images and video of Project Big Sky

Finished in a captivating Fiat Light Blue, Project Big Sky is a one-of-one reinterpretation of the iconic Defender, built entirely by hand at ECD’s 100,000-square-foot Florida facility. This vehicle embodies the freedom of expression, blending timeless British heritage with modern styling and precision American engineering.

Inside, the design is refined and deeply personal. Corbeau Trailcat seats are wrapped in custom tan leather with a single vertical diamond stitch pattern, perforated in the front row, and paired with heated and cooled functionality. The extended 2+2+4 seat layout includes inward-facing rear jump seats, all finished to match. Additional premium touches like custom door cards with vertical diamond stitching, rich Wenge gloss-finished wood cargo panels, and a bespoke double center console elevate the cabin into a true luxury environment.

Under the hood, Project Big Sky is powered by a GM LT1 V8 engine with 455 horsepower, seamlessly paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, high-performance Alcon brakes, and ECD’s proprietary Air Ride suspension. Together, these systems deliver refined handling and reliable performance in all driving environments.



“At ECD, we don’t just build vehicles—we craft experiences,” said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer of ECD. “Project Big Sky is the result of a deeply personal journey with our client—from first sketch to final stitch. The level of detail, creativity, and luxury infused into every element reflects not just exceptional design, but a shared vision. This custom Defender is more than transportation; it’s an expression of taste, individuality, and the power of American craftsmanship at its best.”

Rolling Art with a Signature Style

Project Big Sky is the epitome of bespoke craftsmanship—its exterior a bold yet serene statement of color, proportion, and precision. The body is painted in Fiat Light Blue, a sky-toned hue that evokes openness and elegance, complemented by a full suite of Zermatt Silver accents—from the custom roll cage and roof rack to the front bumper, light guards, and checker plates. The classic grille with silver slats, 18-inch Sawtooth wheels, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires complete the commanding silhouette. Every element is built with harmony in mind, creating a visual rhythm that’s both sophisticated and confident.

The details continue to impress: a WARN 10,000 lb winch discreetly integrated into the custom bumper, four LED spotlights mounted cleanly on the roll cage, rear work lights, and metal light guards add both subtle functionality and unmistakable identity. Custom Optimil exterior components in brushed silver metal finish the look with a modern yet timeless character.

Inside, Project Big Sky offers a warm, tactile environment that elevates the driving experience to something more akin to a private lounge. Corbeau Trailcat seats, wrapped in custom Lamborghini Nappa tan leather and detailed with single vertical diamond stitching, are both ventilated and heated/cooled for ultimate comfort. The same materials continue through the middle row and rear-facing jump seats, achieving cohesion across all seating surfaces.

The ECD custom extended center console, finished in two-tone leather with contrast stitching, features dual wireless chargers, cupholders for all three rows, and a built-in audio upgrade with Focal Premium speakers elegantly embedded into the rear section. Rich Wenge wood paneling, with a gloss finish, lines the cargo area and wheel wells—creating a warm contrast to the technical precision of the rest of the build.

Door cards, dash surfaces, and glovebox areas are wrapped in matching tan and black leather, accented with vertical stitching and subtle metal hardware. The Evander wooden steering wheel with metal studs sits in front of All American custom gauges, framed by a Puma-style dash with elegant transitions between textures. Every contact point has been refined—each surface intentional.

From its sky-toned paint to its finely stitched upholstery, Project Big Sky embodies more than capability—it captures the emotional joy of driving something truly one-of-one.

Project Big Sky: Full Specification Overview

Exterior

Paint: Fiat Light Blue (Full Gloss Finish)



Roof: Body Color



Roll Cage: Full External, Painted in Zermatt Silver



Roof Rack & Rear Ladder: Painted in Zermatt Silver



Wheels: 18” Sawtooth, Silver



Tires: BFGoodrich All-Terrain – Black Walls Out



Bumper: Classic Style with DRLs & WARN 10K/lb Winch



Grill: Classic Style, Zermatt Painted Silver Slats



Light Guards: Hinged, Metal



Rear Bumper: NAS Style with Hitch Receiver



Side Steps: Fire & Ice, Black with Silver Inserts



Checker Plates: Full Set, Painted in Zermatt Silver



Exterior Accents: Optimil Silver Metal (Fender Intakes, Door Handles, Hinges, Mirror Arms, Steering Guard)



Powertrain & Performance

Engine: GM LT1 V8 – 455 HP



Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic



Suspension: ECD Air Ride



Brakes: High-Performance Alcon Kit – Silver Calipers



Exhaust: Borla Stainless Dual Sport (Left & Right Side Pipes)



Axles: Heavy Duty



Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner



Interior Design

Layout: 2+2+4 Seating (Includes Rear Jump Seats)



Seats: Corbeau Trailcats in Custom Tan Leather



Stitching: Single Vertical Diamond, Tan Stitching on Tan / Black Stitching on Black



Leather: Lamborghini Nappa Cuoio Olympus & Porsche Nappa Schwartz



Center Console: Extended Double Console with Cupholders (2 Front, 4 Rear), Two Wireless Chargers



Dash: Puma Style, Wrapped in Tan and Black Leather



Door Cards: Custom Vertical Diamond Stitching, Tan Leather with Black Inserts



Wood Paneling: Rich Wenge, Gloss Finish (Cargo Area & Wheel Wells)



Headliner: Black Synthetic Suede



Carpet: Black with OEM Rubber Mats



Pedals: Optimil Race, Silver Metal



Interior Trim: Silver Metal Kit



Steering Wheel: Evander Wood with Metal Studs



Gauges: All American



Technology & Electronics

Radio: Touchscreen Stereo with BT & Apple CarPlay



Audio: Focal Premium Sound System + Rear Console Speakers + Subwoofer



Charging: Dual Wireless Chargers + USB-A & USB-C (Front & Rear)



Rear A/C: Included



Cameras: Backup Camera



Safety: Blind Spot Assistant, Backup Sensors, TPMS



Mirrors: Digital Rear View



Features: Remote Locking, Remote Start, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Audio, 110V Outlet



Power Features: Front & Rear Windows, Rear Locks



The Ultimate Expression of Personalized Automotive Luxury

Project Big Sky is not just a vehicle—it’s a reflection of a discerning lifestyle. Handcrafted from the ground up, it represents ECD’s unwavering dedication to design, experience, and legacy. Built in the USA, it’s a vision fully realized in aluminum, leather, wood, and horsepower.

To begin your own custom journey, visit www.ecdautodesign.com or schedule a design consultation with the ECD team.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

