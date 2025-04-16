Operant AI Announces AI Gatekeeper™ to Supercharge Runtime Protection for AI Agents and AI Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operant AI , the world's only Runtime AI Defense Platform, today announced AI Gatekeeper™, a groundbreaking new product that brings end-to-end runtime AI protection to everywhere enterprises are deploying AI Applications and AI Agents – from Kubernetes to hybrid and private clouds. AI Gatekeeper not only brings Operant’s powerful 3D Defense capabilities beyond Kubernetes, it also provides completely new industry-first defenses against rogue agents, including trust scores, agentic access controls, and threat blocking for MCPs (Model Context Protocols) and Agentic AI Non-Human Identities (NHIs).

As enterprises deploy increasingly sophisticated AI Applications and Agentic AI workflows, the sprawling cloud footprint required to support such complex systems has become critically difficult to secure. AI Applications and agents are not only being built on cloud hyperscalers like Amazon EKS, Fargate, Bedrock, and similar services from Azure and Google Cloud, they are now expanding onto non-traditional platforms like Databricks, Snowflake, and Salesforce. The AI ecosystem – and the threats that come with it – are shifting closer to where the data that fuels AI actually lives. As a result, security and threat exposure are expanding while enterprises continue to add Agentic AI workflows that need to be controlled and secured by default to prevent new catastrophic failure modes. The adoption of new frameworks like MCP exposes enterprises to additional risks of breaches that require a fundamentally different security approach from traditional methods.

“The AI that we are now securing is a completely new beast compared to even two years ago,” said Vrajesh Bhavsar, Operant AI’s CEO and co-founder. “From RAG applications to AI Agents to AI Inference systems that operate at a completely new scale, AI can’t be secured in isolation. That is why I’m so proud that AI Gatekeeper can bring Operant’s unique defensive capabilities to everywhere customers are deploying AI, whether it’s on Kubernetes or a Private Cloud, or both, alongside critical new capabilities for protecting sensitive data and the rest of the application environment from the new attack surface that is being fueled by rapid Agentic AI adoption.”

Operant’s new AI Gatekeeper™ capabilities include:

Runtime Defense for AI across Public, Private, and Hybrid Clouds Moving beyond Kubernetes, Operant’s 3D Runtime Protection is now available across public, private and hybrid cloud platforms Live comprehensive catalogs of all AI workloads, AI agents, tools, models, and all AI platforms that automatically update with the use of AI in an organization (includes providers such as OpenAI, Deepseek, Cohere, Anthropic, Hugging Face and more) Additional support for large data platforms, LLM and AI Agent platforms Defense analytics on all deployed AI defenses, providing unprecedented transparency into the threats that are being blocked at runtime

Cross-Platform Threat Modeling Cohesive AI Security Graphs mapping and flagging highest risk data flows between AI workloads, Agents, and AI APIs across all platforms on which they operate Out of the box mappings to OWASP Top 10 threat vectors for AI/LLMs and AI Agents, including sensitive data leakage, API key and secrets leakage, prompt injection, and data poisoning risks – with deep insights into actual threats and the workloads/APIs that are affected

Advanced Threat Detection for AI Agents Supply chain risks for AI agents, with mapping of trust scores and boundaries Unauthenticated and unauthorized AI agent detection and defense with blocking capabilities Least privilege runtime execution and least permissioned trust boundaries for AI agents

Protection for MCP and AI NHIs Beyond AI API security, AI Gatekeeper also includes supports for Model Context Protocol Detection and defense for both runtime and API access layers of agent tools built with MCP Expanded coverage for identity and access controls with support for AI NHIs



“We are seeing three trends happening right now: First, incredibly fast deployment of AI models and AI Agents for novel use cases; second, adoption of new platforms beyond the traditional cloud providers; and lastly, the requirements and responsibilities for security, infrastructure, data infosec and AI converging,” said Raj Yavatkar, CTO of Juniper Networks. “Operant has built an incredible solution that helps teams protect their most business-critical transformations, while AI Gatekeeper makes it possible for AI-native teams to innovate securely at a completely new pace.”

“Securing AI Agents is a critical priority for AI-native companies because you can’t hand off that level of autonomy at scale to these systems without appropriate controls in place,” said Martin Choluj, CISO of Clickhouse.

Operant’s AI Gatekeeper launch comes on the heels of Operant being named as a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM), and mentioned in Gartner’s recent research note, “How to Secure Custom-Built AI Agents.”

Operant’s AI Gatekeeper™ is now available for all qualified customers. For more information, contact hello@operant.ai or please visit: https://www.operant.ai/art-kubed/announcing-ai-gatekeeper

About Operant AI

Operant AI, the world’s only Runtime AI Application Defense Platform, actively protects every layer of live cloud and AI applications from infra to APIs. Unlike most cybersecurity tooling that is limited to single-layer visibility and lacks the ability to actually block attacks, Operant’s 3D Runtime Defense Platform discovers, detects, and defends >80% of the OWASP Top 10 most critical attacks across APIs, Cloud and LLMs. Within minutes of Operant’s single-step deployment, security and AI engineering teams gain a completely new level of active protection for their AI and Cloud applications, workloads, models, APIs, and Agents, bringing frictionless real-time security to dev, sec, and ops so that companies can deploy products and AI faster without security holding them back.

Operant AI is a Series A company funded by Silicon Valley Venture Capital firm Felicis and Washington DC venture capital firm SineWave. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and was founded by Vrajesh Bhavsar, Dr. Priyanka Tembey, and Ashley Roof, industry experts from Apple, VMWare and Google (respectively). Operant AI was recently named as a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM).

