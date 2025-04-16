Canon Publishes Annual Report for the Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that it has published the Annual Report 2024, a consolidated financial report summarizing its financial results for 2024.

This report is designed to help shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders achieve a greater understanding of Canon. To view the annual report, please click here. To view the CEO message, please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

 

            











    

        

        
