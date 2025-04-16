LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

16 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each shares of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under a Recruitment Award made under the Company’s 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and the 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The 2024 DSBP Recruitment Award was granted on 20 September 2024 at a price of £3.7087 being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to 2 September 2024. The 2021 PSP was granted on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.9420 per share being the closing price on the Dealing Day prior to the date of grant.

Name Number of DSBP Shares Vesting Number of PSP Shares Vesting after performance conditions tested Total number of Shares Sold for tax Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account Andy Golding 0 25,744 12,143 13,601 Jens Bech 0 9,067 4,277 4,790 Jason Elphick 0 7,196 3,394 3,802 Orlagh Hunt 1,961 0 928 1,033 Hasan Kazmi 0 7,701 3,633 4,068 Clive Kornitzer 0 9,820 4,632 5,188 Lisa Odendaal 0 6,291 2,968 3,323 Richard Wilson 0 6,253 2,950 3,303

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 25,744 (2) £4.2715997308 12,143 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



25,744 12,143 Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £51,870.04 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 9,067 (2) £4.2715997308 4,277 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



9,067 4,277 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £18,269.63 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



e. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



f. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 7,196 (2) £4.2715997308 3,394 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



7,196 3,394 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £14,497.81 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Orlagh Hunt 2. Reason for the notification



g. Position/status



Chief People Officer



h. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the Recruitment Award Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 1,961 (2) £4.2715997308 928 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



1,961 928 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £3,964.04 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



i. Position/status



Group Chief Risk Officer



j. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 7,701 (2) £4.2715997308 3,633 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



7,701 3,633



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £15,518.72 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification



k. Position/status



Group Chief Operating Officer



l. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 9,820 (2) £4.2715997308 4,632 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



9,820 4,632



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £19,786.05 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



m. Position/status



Group Chief Internal Auditor



n. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 6,291 (2) £4.2715997308 2,968 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



6,291 2,968



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £12,678.11 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson 2. Reason for the notification



o. Position/status



Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO



p. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 6,253 (2) £4.2715997308 2,950 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



6,253 2,950



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £12,601.22 e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.