Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

16 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each shares of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under a Recruitment Award made under the Company’s 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and the 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The 2024 DSBP Recruitment Award was granted on 20 September 2024 at a price of £3.7087 being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to 2 September 2024. The 2021 PSP was granted on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.9420 per share being the closing price on the Dealing Day prior to the date of grant.

NameNumber of DSBP Shares VestingNumber of PSP Shares Vesting after performance conditions testedTotal number of Shares Sold for taxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Andy Golding025,74412,14313,601
Jens Bech09,0674,2774,790
Jason Elphick07,1963,3943,802
Orlagh Hunt1,96109281,033
Hasan Kazmi07,7013,6334,068
Clive Kornitzer09,8204,6325,188
Lisa Odendaal06,2912,9683,323
Richard Wilson06,2532,9503,303

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personAndrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Executive Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil25,744
(2) £4.271599730812,143
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 25,744
  2. 12,143
Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £51,870.04
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil9,067
(2) £4.27159973084,277
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 9,067
  2. 4,277
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £18,269.63
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil7,196
(2) £4.27159973083,394
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 7,196
  2. 3,394
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £14,497.81
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personOrlagh Hunt
2. Reason for the notification

g. Position/status

Chief People Officer


h. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the Recruitment Award
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil1,961
(2) £4.2715997308928
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 1,961
  2. 928
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £3,964.04
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

i. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


j. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil7,701
(2) £4.27159973083,633
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 7,701
  2. 3,633


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £15,518.72
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

k. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


l. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil9,820
(2) £4.27159973084,632
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 9,820
  2. 4,632


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £19,786.05
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

m. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


n. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil6,291
(2) £4.27159973082,968
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 6,291
  2. 2,968


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £12,678.11
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

o. Position/status

Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO


p. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil6,253
(2) £4.27159973082,950
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 6,253
  2. 2,950


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £12,601.22
e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


