FSI ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER, 2025 REVENUE

TABER, ALBERTA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces first quarter (Q1), 2025 revenue.

Sales were down in Q1, 2025 compared to Q1, 2024. Flexible Solutions’ top line revenue decreased from $9.2 million (Q1, 2024) to $7.4million (Q1, 2025), down approximately 20.0% year over year.

Mr. Dan O’Brien, CEO, comments, “Two significant customers adjusted inventory downward in the quarter, temporarily reducing sales. Our ENP division also experienced reduced sales; likely due to early buys in Q4 2024. It is rare for FSI to have several items coincide like this and we do not believe it changes our expectations for growth over FY 2025.”

Complete financial results will be available after market close on Thursday, May 15, 2025, concurrent with the Company’s SEC first quarter filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Time, the following business day, Friday, May 16, 2025. See the FSI May 15, 2025 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( www.flexiblesolutions.com ), based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world

