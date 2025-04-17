Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
17 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 338.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 340.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):339.897530


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 152,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,593,413 have voting rights and 2,754,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE339.89753050,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
666339.0008:29:21LSE  
238339.0008:29:21LSE  
313338.0008:33:12LSE  
322339.0011:07:25LSE  
322339.0011:07:25LSE  
613340.0011:51:47LSE  
322339.5011:52:01LSE  
386339.5011:52:01LSE  
292339.5011:52:01LSE  
30339.5011:52:01LSE  
292339.5011:52:01LSE  
322339.5012:58:01LSE  
304340.0012:58:01LSE  
226340.5013:56:02LSE  
210340.5013:56:02LSE  
264340.5013:56:03LSE  
82340.5013:56:03LSE  
94340.5013:56:03LSE  
568339.5013:56:03LSE  
322339.0014:22:50LSE  
453339.0014:22:50LSE  
322339.0014:22:50LSE  
322338.5014:22:50LSE  
406340.0014:37:13LSE  
20340.0014:37:13LSE  
302340.0014:37:13LSE  
322340.0014:37:13LSE  
144340.0014:37:13LSE  
178340.0014:37:13LSE  
322340.0014:37:13LSE  
137340.0014:37:13LSE  
185340.0014:37:13LSE  
322340.0014:37:13LSE  
94340.0014:37:13LSE  
19340.0014:37:13LSE  
454340.0014:37:14LSE  
253340.0014:37:17LSE  
263340.0014:37:27LSE  
24340.0014:37:27LSE  
469340.0014:37:27LSE  
200340.0014:37:28LSE  
475340.0014:37:28LSE  
402340.0014:37:28LSE  
2340.0014:37:28LSE  
322340.0014:37:28LSE  
322340.0014:37:28LSE  
119340.0014:37:28LSE  
203340.0014:37:28LSE  
447340.0014:37:29LSE  
82340.0014:37:30LSE  
31340.0014:37:30LSE  
291340.0014:37:30LSE  
322340.0014:37:30LSE  
147340.0014:37:31LSE  
36340.0014:37:31LSE  
322340.0014:37:31LSE  
103340.0014:37:31LSE  
219340.0014:37:31LSE  
5340.0014:37:31LSE  
317340.0014:37:31LSE  
322340.0014:37:31LSE  
109340.0014:37:33LSE  
213340.0014:37:33LSE  
37340.0014:37:33LSE  
285340.0014:37:33LSE  
322340.0014:37:33LSE  
165340.0014:37:34LSE  
157340.0014:37:34LSE  
126340.0014:37:34LSE  
196340.0014:37:34LSE  
322340.0014:37:34LSE  
129340.0014:37:34LSE  
193340.0014:37:34LSE  
322340.0014:37:35LSE  
120340.0014:37:36LSE  
412340.0014:37:36LSE  
201340.0014:37:36LSE  
121340.0014:37:36LSE  
321340.0014:37:36LSE  
1340.0014:37:36LSE  
322340.0014:37:38LSE  
79340.0014:37:38LSE  
1340.0014:37:38LSE  
79340.0014:37:38LSE  
322340.0014:37:38LSE  
38340.0014:37:51LSE  
427340.0014:37:52LSE  
446340.0014:37:53LSE  
322340.0014:37:53LSE  
219340.0014:37:53LSE  
103340.0014:37:53LSE  
322340.0014:37:53LSE  
103340.0014:37:53LSE  
219340.0014:37:53LSE  
402340.0014:37:53LSE  
471340.0014:37:54LSE  
322340.0014:37:54LSE  
117340.0014:37:55LSE  
422340.0014:37:56LSE  
322340.0014:37:56LSE  
87340.0014:37:56LSE  
235340.0014:37:56LSE  
322340.0014:37:56LSE  
121340.0014:37:56LSE  
201340.0014:37:56LSE  
322340.0014:37:56LSE  
142340.0014:37:57LSE  
180340.0014:37:57LSE  
322340.0014:37:59LSE  
83340.0014:37:59LSE  
239340.0014:37:59LSE  
21340.0014:37:59LSE  
301340.0014:37:59LSE  
148340.0014:37:59LSE  
174340.0014:37:59LSE  
322340.0014:37:59LSE  
82340.0014:37:59LSE  
240340.0014:37:59LSE  
197340.0014:45:45LSE  
125340.0014:45:45LSE  
61340.0014:47:35LSE  
261340.0014:47:35LSE  
110340.0014:47:35LSE  
728340.0014:47:35LSE  
32340.0014:47:35LSE  
290340.0014:47:35LSE  
255340.0014:47:35LSE  
322340.0014:52:40LSE  
299340.0014:52:40LSE  
322340.0014:52:40LSE  
293340.0014:52:40LSE  
45340.0014:52:40LSE  
211338.5015:10:47LSE  
425340.0015:27:51LSE  
138340.0015:27:51LSE  
210340.0015:27:51LSE  
469340.0015:27:52LSE  
350340.0015:27:52LSE  
82340.0015:27:52LSE  
22340.0015:27:52LSE  
350340.0015:27:52LSE  
428340.0015:27:52LSE  
322340.0015:27:52LSE  
138340.0015:27:52LSE  
184340.0015:27:52LSE  
166340.0015:27:52LSE  
151340.0015:27:52LSE  
5340.0015:27:52LSE  
189340.0015:27:52LSE  
304340.0015:27:52LSE  
322340.0015:27:52LSE  
1340.0015:27:54LSE  
191340.0015:27:54LSE  
130340.0015:27:54LSE  
423340.0015:27:57LSE  
59339.5015:44:54LSE  
192340.0015:47:00LSE  
48340.0015:47:00LSE  
413340.0015:47:00LSE  
17340.0015:47:01LSE  
473340.0015:47:01LSE  
322340.0015:47:01LSE  
126340.0015:47:01LSE  
196340.0015:47:01LSE  
322340.0015:47:01LSE  
107340.0015:47:01LSE  
215340.0015:47:01LSE  
456340.0015:47:02LSE  
350340.0015:47:03LSE  
400340.0015:47:03LSE  
435340.0015:47:04LSE  
461340.0015:47:04LSE  
322340.0015:47:04LSE  
145340.0015:47:04LSE  
711339.5016:00:46LSE  
437340.0016:18:03LSE  
451340.0016:18:04LSE  
404340.0016:18:05LSE  
322340.0016:18:05LSE  
177340.0016:18:05LSE  
145340.0016:18:05LSE  
322340.0016:18:05LSE  
85340.0016:18:05LSE  
237340.0016:18:05LSE  
82340.0016:18:05LSE  
360340.0016:18:06LSE  
279340.0016:18:07LSE  
477340.0016:18:08LSE  
322340.0016:18:08LSE  
322340.0016:18:08LSE  
107340.0016:18:08LSE  
215340.0016:18:08LSE  
6340.0016:18:08LSE  
316340.0016:18:08LSE  
322340.0016:18:08LSE  
155340.0016:18:08LSE  
167340.0016:18:08LSE  
322340.0016:18:11LSE  
119340.0016:18:11LSE  
295340.0016:18:11LSE  
163340.0016:18:11LSE  
322340.0016:18:12LSE  
137340.0016:18:12LSE  
21340.0016:18:12LSE  
137340.0016:18:12LSE  
187340.0016:18:13LSE  
26340.0016:18:13LSE  

For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


