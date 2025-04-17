Verano Elevates Florida Retail Footprint to 81 Dispensaries with the Opening of MÜV New Smyrna Beach

Dispensary to celebrate 420 “high holiday” opening weekend with plethora of deals and discounts available at all Florida MÜV locations

Located at 763 East 3rd Avenue, MÜV New Smyrna Beach is Verano’s fourth MÜV location in Florida’s Volusia County, a region with over 600,000 residents 1

MÜV New Smyrna Beach complements nearby MÜV locations in Orange City, Ormond Beach and Port Orange

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 155 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV New Smyrna Beach on April 18th, elevating the Company’s Florida retail footprint to 81 MÜV locations and 155 dispensaries nationwide. Located at 763 East 3rd Avenue, MÜV New Smyrna Beach will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

MÜV New Smyrna Beach is the fourth MÜV dispensary to open in Volusia County, complementing nearby MÜV locations in Orange City, MÜV Ormond Beach and MÜV Port Orange. Located just a few blocks from area beaches, MÜV New Smyrna Beach is conveniently surrounded by local restaurants, surf shops and hotels, offering a unique opportunity for patients to enjoy a quaint beach town environment while purchasing their favorite cannabis products.

In celebration of 420, the cannabis “high holiday,” MÜV New Smyrna Beach will offer customers weekend-long promotions available at all statewide MÜV dispensaries, including up to 50% off storewide and daily doorbuster deals from some of Florida’s most beloved cannabis brands including Savvy, Sweet Supply, MÜV, (the) Essence, Encore edibles, On the Rocks, and Verano Reserve.

“We are excited to welcome patients to MÜV New Smyrna Beach as we celebrate the opening of our 81st location during 420 weekend,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region. “We are thrilled to open our fourth MÜV store in Volusia County, and look forward to building continued momentum for our Florida business with exciting new product launches and additional dispensary openings planned throughout 2025.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, On the Rocks concentrates and extracts, and (the) Essence and Savvy flower and extracts, spanning an extensive array of options for patients. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations, at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Google Play and Apple App stores - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom .

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

Media Contact:

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

+++