Ragnarok: Back to Glory Official Launching in Korea and Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced the official launch of Ragnarok: Back to Glory, in Korea and Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025.

Ragnarok: Back to Glory is a 3D MMORGPG Mobile game that features a globally integrated marketplace, allowing users in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea and Southeast Asia to freely trade in-game items. The game received positive feedback from users during the CBT conducted in Korea and it garnered significant interest in Southeast Asia with over 2 million users signing up for pre-registration, demonstrating strong anticipation for its official launch in both regions. Ragnarok: Back to Glory is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store and can also be downloaded through local app markets in Southeast Asia.

Gravity stated, “We are delighted to officially launch Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea and Southeast Asia. We have prepared a variety of events and look forward to your continued interest and participation”.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

