Multitude Capital Oyj Publishes its Financial Statements 2024

Helsinki, 17 April 2025 – Multitude Capital Oyj (the Company) has today published its Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2024. The Company’s auditor, audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has audited the Company’s Financial Statements and issued an Auditor’s Report. The documents have been published in English and are available on Multitude Group’s website under the subsidiary section Multitude Capital Oyj .

The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs.

The Company has prepared the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Company’s auditor, audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has performed a reasonable assurance engagement on the Company’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 and issued an Independent Auditor’s Reasonable Assurance Report.

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors have been attached to this release as a pdf file and in XHTML format as a zip file. The Corporate Governance Statement has been attached to this release as a pdf file.

Contact:

Bernd Egger

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +49 173 7931235

E-Mail: bernd.egger@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 264 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com

Attachments