gammaCore Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Shown to be Effective in Treating Concussive Symptoms Associated with Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that new data presented at the 2025 International Brain Injury Association World Congress highlights the effectiveness of gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) in treating concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

Dr. Michael Ament of Cherry Creek Neurology presented his study entitled, “Adjunctive Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Helps Reduce Symptoms of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury,” on March 22, 2025, demonstrating significant symptom relief when using nVNS in patients suffering from mTBI. His findings underscore the urgent need for nonpharmaceutical treatment options to address the complex and often persistent symptoms of mild TBI.

In a study involving 102 patients with mild TBI, adjunctive use of gammaCore (nVNS) significantly improved 22 out of 27 measured concussive symptoms. The most notable improvements were observed in post-traumatic headache, nausea, dizziness, and depression. Importantly, the data showed no significant difference in symptom improvement between patients with recent traumatic brain injuries (three months or less) and those with older injuries (three years or more), suggesting that neuromodulation may be beneficial regardless of the time since injury.

"This study highlights the role of vagus nerve stimulation in alleviating the long-term effects of mild traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Ament. "It reinforces that it is never too late to consider neuromodulation as a treatment approach for this challenging patient population."

Dr. Peter Staats, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, commended Dr. Ament’s research, stating, “Dr. Ament is to be applauded for his efforts in demonstrating the clinical efficacy of gammaCore in improving concussive symptoms in such a large patient cohort. His work highlights the importance of vagus nerve stimulation as a viable treatment option for patients suffering from the debilitating effects of mild TBI.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The Company is focused on commercializing medical devices for managing and treating certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the company’s business prospects for and the potential use of gammaCore Sapphire nVNS in treating concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury or other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com