Abstrax Hops Announces Final Lineup for Skunkworks Lounge At CBC 2025, Featuring Wildcard Winner and Untappd Integration

Irvine, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax Hops, the science-forward flavor company disrupting the beer world, has officially announced the nine finalists for the 2025 Skunkworks Lounge competition at the Craft Brewers Conference in Indianapolis.

This year’s showdown includes a major twist: the introduction of a Wildcard winner selected by Untappd users. For the first time ever, the public had the power to push one standout beer into the national spotlight—and onto the final stage.

The Final 9 – Who’s Pouring at Skunkworks Lounge

Breakside Brewing

Cigar City Brewing

Fast Fashion Beer

Hi-Wire Brewing

Hop Butcher for the World

New Realm Brewing Co.

Von Ebert Brewing

Mountains Walking – Reigning 2x Champion

– Reigning 2x Champion New Trail Brewing – Untappd Wildcard Winner

Each finalist was selected for their fearless use of Abstrax’s cutting-edge hop and flavor technologies - from dank cannabis-inspired aromatics to the juiciest fruit-forward terpene blends.

The Rules Are Simple: Taste. Vote. Crown a Champion.

CBC attendees will be the judges. Every guest who visits the Skunkworks Lounge will sample all nine experimental beers and cast a vote for their favorite using Untappd’s live voting feature.

The brewery with the most votes will take home:

$5,000 cash prize

Hotel + Registration for CBC 2026

The Skunkworks Trophy

An automatic bid in next year’s competition

Ultimate bragging rights for an entire year

About Skunkworks Lounge

Now in its third year, Skunkworks Lounge is Abstrax Hops’ premier experimental brewing showcase. It's not just a competition—it’s a live flavor lab where the industry’s boldest brewers go head-to-head using Abstrax’s most advanced tools:

BrewGas Series – Cannabis-inspired, TTB-approved flavor profiles

– Cannabis-inspired, TTB-approved flavor profiles Skyfarm Series – Ultra-bright, fruit-forward terpene blends

– Ultra-bright, fruit-forward terpene blends Omni Hop Profiles – True-to-type varietal hop recreations

– True-to-type varietal hop recreations Quantum Series – Hop-derived extracts with unmatched flavor & efficiency

Untappd Partnership Elevates the Competition

This year, Abstrax Hops partnered with Untappd to introduce the Wildcard program, democratizing part of the competition. Brewers Association members across the country submitted their most creative Abstrax-infused beers for a chance at the ninth finalist spot. Untappd users then voted by checking-in their favorite entries, with the beer receiving the most check-ins securing the Wildcard position.

Untappd will also facilitate voting at CBC, allowing attendees to check in and vote for their favorite "Best in Show" finalist, enhancing the interactive experience.

Don’t Just Read About It—Drink It.

The Skunkworks Lounge is open throughout CBC 2025. Visit the Abstrax Hops booth to sample the beers, meet the brewers, and be part of the future of craft.

Follow @AbstraxHops and @SkunkworksLounge on Instagram for live updates and the winner reveal.

More Info: www.AbstraxHops.com

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its two divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

About Untappd

Available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd’s Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.

