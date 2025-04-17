VERSES® Promotes James Hendrickson to President and Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSD) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”) a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent software systems announces that James Hendrickson has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VERSES AI.

“James has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and operational excellence since joining VERSES,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES. “As we prepare for the expected commercial launch of our flagship Genius™ platform, I believe James’ experience of scaling up tech operations will be critical. I believe his background at both large enterprises, like Honeywell, and small start-ups, like Berkshire Grey which eventually became listed on the Nasdaq, will help our Company to navigate the next stages of growth.”

“I'm honored to take on this new responsibility during such a pivotal time for VERSES,” said James Hendrickson. “My top priority will always be ensuring that we design and bring quality products to the market that our users want and need and to create value for our shareholders. I believe the anticipated commercial launch of Genius will open many opportunities across industries, including where I have seen Genius already achieve success such as telecom, financial services, transportation and logistics, and technology.”

The Company is also pleased to announce Dan Mapes is leaving his role as President and has been appointed President Emeritus and Director of Global Development where he will continue to work with global partners and thought leaders on furthering the VERSES mission.

“I thank Dan for his contributions as a founder of the Company and look forward to continuing to work together in his new role,” continues Mr. René

To learn more about Genius, please visit: https://www.verses.ai/genius .

Developers can sign up for Genius beta here: https://www.verses.ai/genius-beta-signup

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our planned flagship product, Genius ,™ is expected to be a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

