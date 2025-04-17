Immersive Training Market to Hit USD 128.0 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Surge in Virtual Learning and High-Risk Industry Simulations | SNS Insider

Pune, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immersive Training Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates the Immersive Training Market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 128.0 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.79% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Microsoft – HoloLens 2

Meta (formerly Facebook) – Quest 3

HTC Corporation – VIVE Focus 3

Samsung Electronics – Samsung Gear VR

Sony Interactive Entertainment – PlayStation VR2

Google LLC – Google Tilt Brush

Magic Leap, Inc. – Magic Leap 2

Unity Technologies – Unity Engine

Pico Interactive – Pico 4 Enterprise

EON Reality – EON-XR Platform

Strivr Labs, Inc. – Strivr VR Training

Virti – Virti AI-powered Training

Oculus (a division of Meta) – Oculus for Business

WorldViz – Vizard VR Development Platform

zSpace, Inc. – zSpace Learning System

Immersive Training Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 128.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.79% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Industries like healthcare and defense are adopting immersive training to enhance workforce skills and safety.

The Immersive Training Market in the U.S. was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.20 billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 28.53% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The United States leads the global market due to its early adoption of immersive technologies in sectors such as defense, healthcare, and aviation. Additionally, the presence of major technology providers, a strong digital infrastructure, and rising government and enterprise investments in simulation-based training platforms further contribute to the country’s dominant position.

By Component: Hardware Leads, Software Shows Speed

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 47% of revenue share due to the growing demand for VR headsets, motion tracking systems, and haptic devices. These tools provide the physical interface that enables users to interact naturally with immersive environments. As industries like aviation, automotive, and defense require precision training systems, the need for reliable and high-performance hardware is surging. Hardware innovation and cost reduction are expected to make these tools more accessible in the coming years, keeping this segment in the lead.

The software segment is registering the fastest CAGR, driven by the development of dynamic training applications, content management platforms, and real-time analytics. Cloud-based software tools allow flexible deployment, scalability, and real-time updates, making them attractive across industries. With advancements in AI and machine learning, software tools are becoming more adaptive, personalizing training content and improving learner outcomes, thus accelerating growth.

By Technology: Virtual Reality Dominates While Augmented Reality Shows Rapid Growth

VR remains the leading technology in immersive training in 2023 and accounts for significant revenue share due to its ability to create fully simulated environments. Widely adopted across defense, medical, and industrial applications, VR enables trainees to practice without real-world consequences. With increasing affordability and the growing ecosystem of VR content, this segment is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period.

MR is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as it merges real and virtual worlds, providing trainees with context-aware feedback and interaction. MR offers advantages in collaborative training and real-time guidance, particularly in fields like manufacturing and maintenance. Its ability to enhance productivity while minimizing downtime is boosting its adoption across sectors.

By Industry: Gaming Holds the Lead, Healthcare Emerges as Fastest-Growing Sector

Gaming continues to dominate the immersive training market in 2023 due to its early adoption of immersive technologies and its role in shaping user expectations for interactivity. Game-based learning models are now being used across industries, and gamification of training modules has led to higher engagement and performance improvement, securing gaming's dominance in the market.

Healthcare is emerging as the fastest-growing industry in this space, leveraging immersive training for surgical simulations, anatomy education, and emergency response training. The need for risk-free practice environments and remote medical education is accelerating the demand for VR/AR training platforms, driving robust growth in this segment.

By Component

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Others

By Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive

Education

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Key Regional Development: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Expands Rapidly

North America dominated the immersive training market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, driven by strong investments in advanced learning technologies, especially in sectors like defense, aerospace, and healthcare. The presence of major tech players, early adoption, and regulatory support for simulation-based training programs have cemented the region's dominance.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth, fueled by rapid digitization, government initiatives in smart education, and rising awareness about advanced workforce training. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are investing heavily in AR/VR and mixed reality applications, propelling the regional market forward.

Recent Developments in 2024:

In January 2024, Strivr partnered with Walmart to launch an enterprise-wide VR safety training program across its distribution centers.

In February 2024, PTC released updates to its Vuforia platform, enhancing AR-based training capabilities for industrial customers.

In March 2024, EON Reality launched AI-powered XR content creation tools tailored for healthcare simulation training.

