Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Size to Lead USD 39.01 Billion by 2034, says Towards chem and Materials Consultants

Ottawa, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report, the global bio-renewable chemicals market size to record USD 16.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 39.01 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. The bio-renewable chemical market is experiencing rapid growth due to global shift towards sustainable alternatives to traditional petrochemicals

Bio-renewable Chemicals Market Overview & Insights

The bio-renewable chemicals market is witnessing substantial momentum as industries are increasingly transition towards sustainable and environmentally responsible alternatives. These chemicals, derived from renewable biomass sources such as agriculture waste, plant-based materials, algae, are gaining popularity due to their lower carbon footprint, biodegradable, and alignment with global sustainability goals.

The market is driven by growing environmental awareness, stringent government regulations on carbon emission, and r ising demand for green chemicals across sectors including automotive, agriculture, packaging , and personal care. Derived from renewable biomass sources, these chemicals offer reduced environmental impact and are increasingly adopted across the industries such as agriculture, packaging and automotive.

Global Initiatives & Investments for Bio-renewable Chemicals:

Bloom Bio renewables : The Swiss company raised $15 million to develop plant-based alternatives to petrochemical products, focusing on high-value specialty products for industries like cosmetics and food packaging .

: The Swiss company raised $15 million to develop plant-based alternatives to petrochemical products, focusing on high-value specialty products for industries like cosmetics and . Tidal Vision : Secured $140 million to scale up its production of bio-based chemicals derived from marine waste, aiming to replace toxic chemicals in various industries.

: Secured $140 million to scale up its production of bio-based chemicals derived from marine waste, aiming to replace toxic chemicals in various industries. L'Oréal and Evonik: Participated in a €35 million funding round for Abolis Biotechnologies, a French biotech start-up developing bio-based ingredients for beauty products.



Bio-renewable Chemicals Market Major Key Trends:

Eco-friendly innovation: Industries are actively developing bio-base alternatives to conventional petrochemicals, resulting in rise in products like bio-plastics, bio-solvents, and bio-surfactants. These innovations not only improve performance but also enhance biodegradability.

Industries are actively developing bio-base alternatives to conventional petrochemicals, resulting in rise in products like bio-plastics, bio-solvents, and bio-surfactants. These innovations not only improve performance but also enhance biodegradability. Government support: Policy frameworks, subsidies, and tax incentives supporting the development and adoption of green technologies are accelerating market growth. Regulatory bodies in Europe, North America, and Asia-pacific are especially proactive in enforcing sustainability measures.

Policy frameworks, subsidies, and tax incentives supporting the development and adoption of green technologies are accelerating market growth. Regulatory bodies in Europe, North America, and Asia-pacific are especially proactive in enforcing sustainability measures. Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between biotechnology firms research institutions, and chemical manufacturers are fostering innovation and improving scalability of productions processes.

Partnerships between biotechnology firms research institutions, and chemical manufacturers are fostering innovation and improving scalability of productions processes. Increased investments: Private and public investments are pouring into R&D, infrastructure, and commercialization of bio-renewable chemicals, indicating long-term commitment to sustainability in chemical industry.

What are Trending Applications of Bio-renewable Chemicals?

1. Bioplastics & Packaging

PLA (Polylactic Acid) and PHA are popular bio-based alternatives to conventional plastics.

and are popular bio-based alternatives to conventional plastics. Used in: Food packaging Compostable bags Disposable cutlery and containers





2. Bio-based Automotive Materials

Bio-chemicals are used in: Foams, adhesives, and sealants inside car interiors Biocomposites for vehicle body panels Bio-lubricants for engines and hydraulics



3. Personal Care & Cosmetics

Natural emulsifiers, solvents, and preservatives derived from renewable sources.

Examples: Bio-based surfactants in shampoos Plant-derived fragrance carriers Algae-based skin care actives





4. Green Solvents & Cleaning Agents

Alternatives to petroleum-based solvents, such as ethyl lactate, are used in: Paints and coatings Household and industrial cleaners Pharmaceuticals (as reaction media)



Limitations and Challenges in the Bio-renewable Chemicals Market

High production costs: Bio-renewable chemicals often require expensive raw materials and specialized processing technologies, which can raise convectional alternatives.

Bio-renewable chemicals often require expensive raw materials and specialized processing technologies, which can raise convectional alternatives. Scalability issues: Commercial-scale products of bio-renewable chemicals faces limitations in terms of raw material availability, supply chain infrastructure, and technological maturity.

Commercial-scale products of bio-renewable chemicals faces limitations in terms of raw material availability, supply chain infrastructure, and technological maturity. Market penetration: Despite growing interest, limited awareness among end-users and reluctant to shift from established petrochemical solutions. Pose hurdles to large-scale adoption.



Initiatives & Technological Development: Market’s Largest Potential

The bio-renewable chemicals market is evolving rapidly, with technological breakthroughs enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Novel feedstock conversion technologies, such as enzymatic hydrolysis and microbial fermentations, are enabling more sustainable production pathways. Additionally, initiative like zero-waste policies and circular economy models are further boosting demand for renewable solutions. With increasing global emphasis on reducing g dependency on fossil fuels, the bio-renewable chemical sector is poised for significant expansion of coming years, supported by advancements in biotechnology, favorable regulations, and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

A recent survey proclaimed that nature-based technology biochar a carbon-rich material could be an important tool to use in agriculture to help mitigate climate change. the team discovered that the use of biochar in field settings lowered the amount of nitrous oxide in the air by about 18% and methane by 3%. biochar alone was also not effective at reducing carbon dioxide emissions, but did help when combined with commercial nitrogen fertilizer or other organic materials, like manure or compost



Governments worldwide are offering incentives, streamlining regulations, and backing bio-innovation hubs to accelerate adoption. Key industry players are also forging strategic collaborations, expanding their bio-based portfolios, and exploring advanced bioprocessing techniques. As bio-renewable become more cost-effective and scalable, the market is steadily transitioning from early-stage beginning of chemical renaissance rooted in nature and refined by science.

Regional Analysis:

What Makes North America the Market’s Powerhouse?

The market powerhouse North America dominated the market 2024, due to its robust research infrastructure, high awareness of sustainable practices, and strong government support. Countries like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and cost-Rica are leading the charge, driven by favourable policies, high consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and significant investments by key market players. The U.S. remains at the forefront with advanced biorefineries and consistent innovation in green chemistry. The region is home to numerous key players actively investing in green chemistry and advanced biotechnologies. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. department of energy’s bioenergy technologies office, provide consistent support for bio-renewable innovations and sustainable chemical production.

Top Countries to Contribute to Bio-renewable Chemicals Market in North America:

United States: Leads with significant investment in R&D, cutting-edge technology, and a mature for sustainable products.

Leads with significant investment in R&D, cutting-edge technology, and a mature for sustainable products. Canada: Focuses on utilising its forestry and agriculture resources with strong emphasis on reducing carbon emission.

Why Asia Pacific is Speeding Towards Sustainability?

Asia-Pacific is witnessing exponential growth in the bio-renewable chemicals market, propelled by rapid industrialization, increasing environmental regulations, and a rising shift towards sustainable alternatives. The region benefits from abundant agricultural resources, cost-effective labor, and expanding bio-based industries. Nations like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as key contributors due to growing investments in green technologies and strong government backing for renewable energy projects. Countries in this region are embracing eco-friendly production methods, encouraged by government policies, international collaborations, and increasing public demand for sustainability.

Major Trends in Asian Countries for Bio-renewable Chemicals:

Rising demand for sustainable and biodegradable products

Government initiatives promoting bio-economy and green manufacturing

Expansion of the agricultural sector enabling feedstock availability

Growing awareness among consumers and industries

Strong push from international collaborations and trade agreements

Several countries have launched aggressive bio-economy strategies to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Many Asian nations see bio-renewables as a gateway to boosting sustainable exports in global markets.



Segment Outlook

By Type

The glycerol segment dominated the market in 2024. The market is experiencing growth due to versatility, low toxicity, and vast applicable across industries. Derived mostly as a by-product from biodiesel production, bio-based glycerol is in high demand in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food additives, and antifreeze application. Its ability to serve as a humectant, solvent, and emulsifier makes it indispensable in manufacturing processes. Additionally, the surge in biodiesel production globally has created a steady, low-cost supply of glycerol, further boosting its dominance.

Lactic acid segment is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting period, due to rising demand for biodegradable plastics, such as polylactic acid, and its increasing use in the food and beverage industry as preservative and acidity regulator. Moreover, it is gaining popularity in the personal care industry due to its exfoliating and moisturizing properties. With a growing preference for sustainable packaging and bio-based solutions, lactic acid is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of green chemistry innovations.

By Application

The chemical industry dominated the market in 2024. The market is experiencing growth due to its wide application in producing solvents, adhesive, polymers, and resins. With rising pressure to reduce carbon footprints and transition away from petrochemicals derivatives, companies are increasingly adopting bio-renewables as eco-friendly substitutes. Major industrial sectors, including automotive, construction, and textiles, rely heavily on these bio-based inputs to align with global sustainability goals.

The personal care and cosmetics sector is experiencing a surge in bio-renewable chemical usage, due to heightened consumer awareness, clean-label trends, and regulatory support for safer formulations. Bio-based ingredients such as lactic acid, glycerol, and bio-alcohols are now preferred for being gentle on skin and environmentally safe. This growing demand for organic and sustainable beauty products is pushing manufacturers to incorporate more plant-based and biodegradable inputs, thereby accelerating growth in this segment.

Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Top Key Companies:

Gevo, Inc.

Vizag Chemical

Solvay

BASF SE

Unilever PLC

ZeaChem

Cargill

Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Elevance Health

Amyris



Recent developments

In April 2025, GenoFAB , a Colorado State University startup , has joined Bio MADE, a non-profit public-private partnership dedicated to securing America's future through bio industrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration. This strategic membership connects of over 300 member organizations working collectively to solve critical biomanufacturing challenges. By joining this Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), GenoFAB becomes part of a diverse consortium committed to developing sustainable, bio-based products and manufacturing processes.

, a , has joined Bio MADE, a non-profit public-private partnership dedicated to securing America's future through bio industrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration. This strategic membership connects of over 300 member organizations working collectively to solve critical biomanufacturing challenges. By joining this Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), GenoFAB becomes part of a diverse consortium committed to developing sustainable, bio-based products and manufacturing processes. In April 2025, A research team from National Taiwan University, led by Prof. Chih-Jung Chen has developed an innovative electrochemical platform capable of efficiently converting biomass into high-value chemicals while simultaneously generating hydrogen fuel—without the use of conventional electrolytes or ion-exchange membranes.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Lactic Acid

Succinic Acid

Acetone

Others

Glycerol



By Application

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemical Industry

Others



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



