Organic Food Market Size to Attain USD 660.25 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic food market size was projected at USD 228.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 660.25 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The rising concerns related to environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and the growing shift towards organic food consumption due to its ethical values are driving the growth of the organic food market.

Explore All the Details in Our Solutions – Download the Brochure Now: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-brochure/5481

Industry Snapshot

Organic food refers to food grown and produced without the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, antibiotics, and additives. The highly nutritious contents in organic food, including vitamins, minerals, lower nitrate levels, and higher vitamin C levels, significantly enhance its health importance. Moreover, it is rich in iron, phosphorus, and magnesium, which can resolve related deficiencies in the human body. The growing concerns of people from all over the world about genetically modified (GM) food and traditionally grown food drive the demand and need for organic food. General Mills, Nourish Organics, Organic Valley, etc., are some of the leading companies in this market.

“Organic India is renowned for its supplement capsules and powders; however, in August 2024, Organic India announced the launch of organic fiber gummies and ashwagandha organic gummies. This is the first entry of the brand in the market in the form of certified organic, low-sugar gummies.”

The major standards, such as the National Standard for Organic and Biodynamic Produce (for exported foods) and the Australian Standard for Organic and Biodynamic Products (for domestic and imported foods), have control over the production, processing, and labelling of the organic food. The presence of green grocers, supermarkets, health food shops, certified organic retailers, and farmers’ markets is responsible for running the promising businesses and delivering reliable organic food products.

Recent Launch of the Organic Products

Sr. No. Name of the Company Product Launch 1. Organic Tattva Organic Ghee and Puffed Rice 2. Organic India Organic Multi Floral Honey and Tulsi Green Tea Classic 3. General Mills Lucky Charms Chocolatey Chocolate, Cascadian Farm Organic Mini Cookies 'n' Crème, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal 4. General Mills Cheerios Protein 5. Amy’s Kitchen A collection of globally inspired soups

Organic Food Market Key Highlights:

By region, North America led the global market with the highest share of 45% in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing organic food market in the forecasted period.

By product, the organic fruit and vegetable segment captured the maximum market share of in 2024.

By product, the organic meat, poultry, and dairy segment is predicted to grow in the forecasted period.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment is registered the maximum market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket distribution segment expect a significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in the Organic Food Market

Increasing Consumer Demand for Organic Products: Organic foods are enriched with antioxidants, which detoxify human bodies. People dealing with allergies to preservatives, chemicals, and foods also get rescued from severe effects by preferring organic foods. People are prioritizing natural, pure, healthy, and environmentally friendly foods. The easy availability of these products from shopping marts and e-commerce platforms shifted people towards these healthy options.

Organic foods are enriched with antioxidants, which detoxify human bodies. People dealing with allergies to preservatives, chemicals, and foods also get rescued from severe effects by preferring organic foods. People are prioritizing natural, pure, healthy, and environmentally friendly foods. The easy availability of these products from shopping marts and e-commerce platforms shifted people towards these healthy options. Expansive Reach of Organic Products: The consumers are not only choosing organic foods but also cosmetics and self-care products that are made from natural ingredients. The natural beauty products do not harm the skin, and they lower skin exposure to harmful chemicals, which protects the skin. They promote the overall well-being, while some food products are available in the form of fruits, vegetables, etc. People increasingly demand natural dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, etc. There is also a rising demand for packaged foods such as beans, millets, and snacks. However, beverages like coffee, squash, and tea are also in high demand.

The consumers are not only choosing organic foods but also cosmetics and self-care products that are made from natural ingredients. The natural beauty products do not harm the skin, and they lower skin exposure to harmful chemicals, which protects the skin. They promote the overall well-being, while some food products are available in the form of fruits, vegetables, etc. People increasingly demand natural dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, etc. There is also a rising demand for packaged foods such as beans, millets, and snacks. However, beverages like coffee, squash, and tea are also in high demand. Government Efforts to Promote Organic Farming in India: The farmers and the government are trying to keep the soil healthy, which helps to increase farmers’ income. The National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) is one of the government programs to support farmers and ensure the authenticity of organic foods. In India, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka states are leading in organic farming. The National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), and several other schemes or programs fuel the growth of farming.



Limitations & Challenges in the Organic Food Market

Lower Yields: Organic farming can yield lower crop outputs than conventional methods. The major rationales behind these unexpected results are pest and disease pressure, dependency on less potent weed control methods, and nutrient limitations.

Organic farming can yield lower crop outputs than conventional methods. The major rationales behind these unexpected results are pest and disease pressure, dependency on less potent weed control methods, and nutrient limitations. Limited Infrastructure: There can be fewer developments in infrastructure for food processing, food storage, and organic food distribution than for conventional food products. This imposes challenges in front of producers to bring organic food from the farm to the table.

There can be fewer developments in infrastructure for food processing, food storage, and organic food distribution than for conventional food products. This imposes challenges in front of producers to bring organic food from the farm to the table. Higher Labor Costs and Market Access: Due to the complex tasks such as crop rotation, hand weeding, crop residue, and soil health maintenance, organic farming possesses labor-intensive nature than conventional agriculture. The organic farmers face difficulties in finding authentic buyers and fair prices for their products.



Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Development of Organic Food Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

The technological advancements in several agricultural areas, such as precision agriculture, soil health management, biopesticides, etc., contribute to making organic farming more efficient and productive. These scientific and technical innovations prove to resolve the yield gaps between the organic and conventional farming methods. The implementation of various government policies is supporting the adoption of organic agriculture. The government benefits the farmers with research funding, financial incentives, etc. These policies also provide support to the development of organic farming infrastructure. The consumers are getting educated about the benefits of organic foods, which raises the demand to grow them in large quantities. People are also educated about climate change and know the ways of facing it. The farmers have opportunities to expand their markets by directly connecting with consumers through direct-to-consumer channels, farmers' markets, CSAs, etc. The improvements in soil health, biodiversity, and reduced pollution have been made through organic farming. It is now possible to easily address climate change and other environmental challenges.

According to the Organic Market Report 2024 provided by the Soil Association Certification and sponsored by RBOrganic Ltd in February 2024, the growth of organic sales in 2023 was observed in supermarkets by +2.7%, home delivery by -6%, food service by 0%, textiles by +8.0%, independent retailers by +9.9%, and beauty and well-being by +8.0% than in 2022.



Organic Food Market Regional Analysis:

North America Influenced the Agricultural Growth

North America dominated the organic food market in 2024. There is a notable agricultural production of fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, and plants in this region. According to the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM), this region accounts for 23,957 organic producers, out of which 18,000 are in the U.S. and over 5,000 in Canada. The region focuses on improving supply chain security by ensuring access to organic foods for consumers and markets. It also ensures appropriate food processing, storage, and distribution to meet the consumer demands. The Organic Trade Association (OTA) organizes the ‘Organic Week’ and takes part in promoting the policies. The OTA also encourages industries and addresses key policy topics.

Progress of the Northern American Countries in Organic Farming Economy

United States: The U.S. is the leading player in the organic food market, having 40.6 billion euros per capita consumption for organic products, while in Canada, it is 84 euros. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in Washington announced partnerships, new programs, grant awards, and $10 million in funding to expand the organic product markets and enable producers to shift towards organic production. In September 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an investment of $121 million in specialty crops research and organic agriculture production.

Canada: In October 2024, the government of Canada announced the funding of up to $6,828,349 to the Organic Federation of Canada (OFC) for over 5 years to advance sustainable farming practices in the organic sector. In September 2024, the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA) highlighted the strong and sustained consumer demand for organic products by releasing its Organic Quick Facts and the latest data on Canada’s organic sector.

Asia Pacific Experiences a Rapid Growth Momentum

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the organic food market during the predicted timeframe. In August 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Institute of Nutrition, Mahidol University (INMU), Thailand, organized the One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) Initiative for Healthy Diets in which several Nutritionists, food industry professionals and government representatives from 19 Asia Pacific countries participated. Asia Pacific countries make efforts to explore innovative technologies to fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Major Factors Responsible for the Growth in the Asia Pacific

The Japanese government introduced the MIDORI Act, which aims to reduce the dependency of farmers on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.

In Japan, the government also makes efforts to encourage less carbon-intensive practices by establishing consumer awareness of sustainable agriculture.

The MIDORI Act in Japan set a target to be completed by 2050, through which one million hectares of land in Japan, or one quarter of Japan’s farmland, will become organic farmland.



Book a Meeting with Towards FnB and Boost Your Food and Beverage Business: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Organic Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 CAGR 11.20 % Market Size in 2024 USD 228.38 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 253.96 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 660.25 Billion Dominated Region North America

Organic Food Market Segment Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The organic fruits and vegetables segment dominated the organic food market in 2024. The organic fruits and vegetables have the potential of increasing the antioxidant intake by 20-40%, which drives their prime importance to human health. People are enabled to have more nutrients and antioxidants from the intake of organic strawberries than their conventional counterparts. The consumers who demand organic tomatoes can get vitamin C, which is 50% higher than conventional tomatoes. The excellent nutritional benefits of these products drive their huge adoption in the global market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The online segment dominated the organic food market in 2024. The online distribution channels offer access to diverse markets, deliver better customer engagement, and enable scaling faster. They require less inventory management, and they increase brand awareness among potential consumers. The customers can experience reduced expenses, faster market penetration, and higher profit margins than retail.

Browse Additional Related Research Reports:

The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. The global probiotic food market size is expected to increase from USD 114.18 billion in 2025 to USD 377.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.20% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

size is expected to increase from USD 114.18 billion in 2025 to USD 377.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.20% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. The global ethnic food market size is forecasted to expand from USD 93.47 billion in 2025 to USD 179.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

size is forecasted to expand from USD 93.47 billion in 2025 to USD 179.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global food additives market size is forecast to grow from USD 128.14 billion in 2025 to USD 214.66 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

size is forecast to grow from USD 128.14 billion in 2025 to USD 214.66 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global snack food market size is expected to increase from USD 265.95 billion in 2025 to USD 468.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

size is expected to increase from USD 265.95 billion in 2025 to USD 468.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 The global vegan food market size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global sugar-free food market size is expected to grow from USD 48.14 billion in 2025 to USD 83.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2025 to 2034.

size is expected to grow from USD 48.14 billion in 2025 to USD 83.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2025 to 2034. The global frozen food market size is forecasted to expand from USD 214.32 billion in 2025 to USD 347.01 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Major Market Players in the Organic Food Market

Organic India

Organic Valley

Organic Tattva

Nourish Organics

Amy’s Kitchen

General Mills

Conscious Food

Shashwat Organics

Agricos Organic

Nature Bio-Foods Ltd.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Organic Food Market

In November 2024 , Amy’s Kitchen announced the launch of five new soups, celebrating both international cuisines and American Southern Classics. These soups are cooked from organic ingredients, farm- fresh vegetables, and hearty grains.

, announced the launch of five new soups, celebrating both international cuisines and American Southern Classics. These soups are cooked from organic ingredients, farm- vegetables, and hearty grains. In January 2025, the government of India announced the launch of new standards for organic agricultural products, which will be aligned with the latest European Union (EU) grades.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Organic Beverages

Organic Cereal and Food Grain

Organic Meat, Poultry, and Dairy

Organic Spices and Pulses

Organic Processed Food

Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Others



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Online

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5481

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-food-and-beverages