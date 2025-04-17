Chromatography Market to Reach $14.37 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Chromatography Market, By Chromatography Systems (Gas Chromatography Systems, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Fluid Chromatography Systems, Thin Layer Chromatography Systems), By Consumables & Accessories (Columns, Detectors, Pressure regulators, Solvents, Syringes/Needles, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Academic & Research Institutes, Food & Beverage Company, Life Science Industries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032". According to the report, the global chromatography market size was valued at $10.00 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $14.37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Chromatography Market Key Takeaways

• The global chromatography market size is anticipated to expand from USD 10 billion in 2025 to USD 14.37 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

•Liquid chromatography systems are expected to dominate the target industry, accounting for around 2/5 of the total revenue share in 2025. This can be attributed to high sensitivity, precision, and specificity of liquid chromatography systems.

•Based on consumable & accessories, columns segment is set to account for a prominent global chromatography market share in 2025.

•By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment will likely retain its market dominance during the forecast period.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest chromatography market research, North America is expected to dominate the industry, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue share in 2025.

• Asia Pacific will remain the fastest-growing chromatography market during the assessment period, owing to rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biologics sectors across nations like India and China.

Chromatography Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $10.00 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $14.37 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Chromatography Systems, By Consumables & Accessories, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries



• Developing Healthcare Sector Growth Drivers • High costs associated with chromatography instruments



• Requirement of skilled professionals to operate chromatography instruments

High Adoption of Chromatography in Pharma and Biotech Sectors Fueling Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant chromatography market growth factors. One key factor expected to spur growth is the increasing adoption of chromatography in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Chromatography has gained immense traction in pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It is widely employed in drug development, quality control, and purification processes. Thus, rising focus on research and development activities will likely fuel demand for chromatography systems.

Penetration of counterfeit pharmaceuticals is also positively impacting the chromatography market demand. According to the World Health Organization’s report, about 1 in 10 medical products circulating in low- and middle-income countries are either falsified or substandard. This has necessitated the use of rapid testing and analysis of imported medicines, thereby driving demand for chromatography solutions.

High Equipment Cost and Availability of Alternative Technologies Restraining Growth

The chromatography market forecast looks promising. However, certain factors are expected to limit its growth to some extent. These include high cost of chromatography systems and availability of alternative technologies.

Advanced chromatography systems are more expensive than conventional ones, which limits their adoption across research labs and institutions with limited budgets. Many end users also prefer to use more cost-effective and efficient alternatives like electrophoresis and spectrometry. This is expected to further limit growth of the chromatography market.

Rising Food Safety Concerns to Create Growth Prospects for Companies

Modern consumers demand high-quality food products amid rising food safety concerns. This is prompting food manufacturers to employ chromatography technologies for food testing and quality assurance, thereby creating growth prospects for chromatography system manufacturers.

Chromatography systems, including liquid and gas chromatography systems, have the tendency to detect contaminants, pesticides, additives, and other components in food products precisely. By doing so, they help ensure product quality, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

Increasing number of food testing laboratories globally is also expected to improve the chromatography market value during the forecast period. Various governments and regulatory bodies across the world are rigorously investing in developing and upgrading food testing infrastructure. As per CMI’s latest chromatography market analysis, such initiatives are anticipated to fuel demand for advanced chromatography solutions.

Emerging Chromatography Market Trends

Demand for advanced chromatography techniques is increasing rapidly in the biopharmaceutical sector. They are being used for purification and analysis of complex biological molecules like monoclonal antibodies and nucleotides.

Expanding usage of chromatography in clinical and diagnostic fields will likely foster sales growth. Chromatography systems are often used for detecting and monitoring complex diseases like diabetes and cancer, particularly through identification of biomarkers.

There is a growing trend of using eco-friendly solvents and sustainable practices in chromatography. This is expected to help companies reduce their carbon footprint as well as woo eco-conscious customers.

Leading manufacturers of chromatography systems are focusing on integrating AI and ML into workflows to improve efficiency and reduce human error. New microfluidic-based chromatography systems are being developed for on-site and point-of-care testing in clinical diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

Similarly, more automated chromatography systems are making their way into the market. Many companies are also introducing ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) systems that offer improved analytical capabilities.

Analyst’s View

“The global chromatography market is witnessing steady growth, driven primarily by its increasing adoption of chromatography systems across food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries, said senior analyst Komal Dighe. “Advancements in chromatography software and systems and implementation of stringent food and pharmaceutical safety regulations will likely open new growth avenues for chromatography system manufacturers.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the chromatography market report include:

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Phenomenex

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Gilson Inc.

Young Lin Instrument Co., Ltd

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation.

Tosoh Bioscience

Key Developments

In October 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its next-generation Agilent InfinityLab LC series, which includes the 1260 Infinity III Prime LC, 1290 Infinity III LC, and 1260 Infinity III LC models. These are the first high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems that feature the new Agilent InfinityLab Assist Technology. They have the tendency to enhance task automation, error detection, connectivity, and predictive feedback, thereby allowing labs to focus more on achieving results rather than on daily operations.

In April 2024, Waters Corporation launched the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The new high-performance liquid chromatography system is designed to help biopharmaceutical QC laboratories boost efficiency and reduce common errors.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Chromatography Systems:

Gas Chromatography Systems

Liquid Chromatography Systems

Fluid Chromatography Systems

Thin Layer Chromatography Systems

By Consumables & Accessories

Columns

Detectors

Pressure regulators

Solvents

Syringes/Needles

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Company

Life Science Industries

Others





By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U,K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



