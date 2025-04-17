CHAGEE Rings the Opening Bell on The Nasdaq

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (“CHAGEE”), a leading premium tea drinks brand unique in creating a tea beverage composed of extracted original tea leaves and dairy, rang the opening bell at The Nasdaq today, officially celebrating its transition to a public company. The company shares began trading today. Junjie Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO; and Hongfei Huang (Aaron), CFO; were joined by partners and friends of the Company at The Nasdaq MarketSite.

“Since founding CHAGEE in 2017, we envisioned creating a global brand,” said Junjie Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of CHAGEE. “This is just the beginning. We will continually support healthy lifestyle choices, drive industry innovation, and deliver on our mission of Creating Connections Every Day with Tea.”

“By the end of last year, CHAGEE operated over 6,400 stores worldwide, with our first North American teahouse opening soon in Los Angeles, California,” said Hongfei Huang (Aaron), CFO of CHAGEE. “Today's listing marks both our entry into the capital markets and significant progress toward our vision of serving superior tea to every corner of the world.”

CHAGEE Rings the Opening Bell at The Nasdaq

CHAGEE Shares Trade Today on The Nasdaq under “CHA”

About Chagee Holdings Limited:

Chagee Holdings Limited (CHAGEE) is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE is unique in creating a tea beverage composed of extracted original tea leaves and dairy. As of end 2024, CHAGEE has 6,440 stores worldwide and 177 million loyalty members. The Company has teahouses in mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and soon in the United States.

Media Contact:

Brad Burgess, SVP

ICR, LLC

brad.burgess@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b78c59c-af8a-42a2-a348-10428e11c22d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/613b3bcc-5b68-4a75-a029-b5fd5d0dc941