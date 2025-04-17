Inventus Announces Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for approval of the implementation of an early warrant exercise incentive program (the “Program”) designed to encourage the early exercise of up to 15,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Eligible Warrants”) originally issued in connection with the Company’s private placement financing that closed on November 6th, 2024. Each Eligible Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share and expires on November 6th, 2026.

In order to encourage the early exercise of such Eligible Warrants, the Company will be seeking approval of the TSXV to an amendment to the terms of the Eligible Warrants to enable the holders to receive one new common share purchase warrant (an “Incentive Warrant”) for each Eligible Warrant exercised during the early exercise period (the “Early Exercise Period”). Each incentive warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (an “Incentive Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.12 per Incentive Warrant Share until 5:00 PM Eastern Time on November 6th, 2026.

The purpose of the incentive program is to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet by providing additional working capital through the early exercise of Eligible Warrants. Eligible Warrants not exercised during the Early Exercise Period will remain exercisable on their original terms.

The Program is subject to acceptance by the TSXV and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. The participation of insiders will be limited to a maximum of 10% of the total Eligible Warrants exercised under the Program.

Incentive Warrant Summary

Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable at $0.12 until 5:00 PM Eastern Time on November 6th, 2026. The expiry date of the Incentive Warrants may be accelerated by Inventus if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV is greater than or equal to $0.15 over a consecutive 20-day period. If this occurs, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Incentive Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Incentive Warrant term whereupon the Incentive Warrants will expire on the 10th trading day after the date of such press release.

The Early Exercise Period will commence following receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Program and will remain open until approximately May 16th, 2025. The Company will issue a further news release confirming the terms and conditions of the Program upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV.

The Incentive Warrants, and any Incentive Warrant Shares issued upon the exercise thereof, will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

Potential Proceeds and Issuances

If all Eligible Warrants are exercised during the Early Exercise Period, the Company expects to:

raise gross proceeds of up to $1,350,000

issue up to 15,000,000 Common Shares, and

issue up to 15,000,000 Incentive Warrants.



Participation Process

Details will be provided directly to each Eligible Warrant holder.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 183 million common shares outstanding.

