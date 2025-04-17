Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs Announce Annual New York Program And Gala To Honor Sherill Milnes

New York City, NY, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s New York City program will honor legendary baritone and VOICE Programs co-founder, Sherrill Milnes who is celebrating his 90th birthday, the 60th anniversary of his debut at the Metropolitan Opera and 25 years of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs in 2025. The 2025 Milnes VOICE Gala is scheduled for the evening of May 7 at the Harmonie Club, located at 4 East 60th Street in New York City. The Gala will be hosted by Milnes’ wife and VOICE Programs co-founder, Maria Zouves and guests are invited to celebrate with a cocktail reception, dinner, and musical tributes to Milnes’ stellar career. Proceeds directly benefit arts education to ensure the continuity of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs.

“Sherrill has dedicated himself to inspiring young artists through sharing his experience and knowledge, his passion for the arts and his generosity of spirit” said Zouves. “The gala not only honors the legacy he has built but also supports the traditions of opera continuing through future generations.”

The 2025 VOICE programs include A Conversation with Sherrill Milnes which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 6 and hosted by Dr. Garry Spector. This heart-to-heart with Milnes about his illustrious career with an audience of aspiring singers will be live streamed for gala patrons to enjoy.

Milnes VOICE Scholarship Competition is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 8 at the National Opera Center, located at 330 7th Avenue on the 7th Floor in New York City. This master class with Milnes was formerly known as Opera Idol. Singers will work with Milnes in front of a live audience with the chance to win a full scholarship to attend the 2025 Milnes VOICE Studio as part of the Savannah VOICE Festival in August. The competition is sponsored in part by The Tom Lysaught Scholarship Fund.

The week culminates with an intimate concert: Everything with Maria Zouves which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 9 at Don’t Tell Mama, located at 343 W 46th Street in New York City. Zouves will perform selections from her album, “Everything,” featuring popular songs spanning the last century in addition to Broadway and Cabaret staples. She is accompanied by jazz pianist Assaf Glizner with special guest composer David Friedman. To reserve a spot for this event, visit https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/9034-maria-louves-everything-encore-performance-5-9-25.

The 2025 VOICE Gala offers a range of ticket options to accommodate various levels of support and participation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP online for the 2025 VOICE Gala by April 15. Donations are also welcomed. For more information or to RSVP, please visit https://voicexperiencefoundation.org/voice-gala/.

The VOICExperience Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established by world-renowned baritone Sherrill Milnes and his wife, soprano Maria Zouves. Its mission is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. Since 2001, VOICExperience has helped thousands of singers find their career path through educational programs and workshops, where emerging artists work with the best names in opera, musical theatre and song. Now under the umbrella of The Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs, VOICExperience continues its dedication to the quality, integrity and perpetuation of the vocal arts through life-changing intensives, performances, and community enriching outreach events in New York, Georgia (with the Savannah VOICE Festival), and Florida.

