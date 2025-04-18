Brera Holdings and Juve Stabia Extend Deepest Condolences Following Monte Faito Cable Car Tragedy





Juve Stabia posted an official communication in support of the victims of the cable car accident today on Monte Faito near Castellammare di Stabia

Dublin, Ireland and Castellammare di Stabia, Italy, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, and its portfolio club, SS Juve Stabia, express their profound sorrow following the tragic cable car accident that occurred today on Monte Faito near Castellammare di Stabia.

The accident, resulting from a snapped traction cable, led to the fall of an ascending cable car cabin, causing the deaths of at least four individuals and critically injuring one. A descending cabin carrying eight passengers and an operator was safely evacuated. The cable car line had reopened just a week prior for the tourist season.

Brera Holdings stands in full solidarity with the people of Castellammare di Stabia. Executive Chairman Dan McClory has personally contacted Mayor Luigi Vicinanza to offer condolences and reaffirm the Company’s commitment to the city in this difficult time.

As a gesture of respect, Juve Stabia will wear black armbands during their upcoming home match against Sampdoria on Monday, April 21 (34th matchday of the Serie BKT championship). The Club has also formally requested permission from Lega B to hold a minute of silence prior to kickoff.

Brera Holdings and Juve Stabia remain united in honoring the lives lost and supporting those affected by this devastating tragedy.

“Our hearts are with the people of Castellammare di Stabia,” said McClory. “We are devastated by this tragedy and stand ready to support the city in any way we can. Juve Stabia is more than a football club—it is part of the soul of this town, and we share in its grief.”

