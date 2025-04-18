Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 183 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|10 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|31.43
|32.15
|30.75
|314 305
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|31.43
|32.15
|30.75
|125 724
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|11 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|30.90
|31.25
|30.20
|308 967
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|30.91
|31.20
|30.15
|123 622
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|14 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|31.62
|31.85
|31.30
|316 165
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|31.57
|31.75
|31.30
|126 292
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|15 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 346
|31.73
|31.95
|31.50
|328 293
|MTF CBOE
|3 654
|31.65
|31.90
|31.50
|115 667
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|16 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 590
|32.11
|32.50
|31.65
|307 943
|MTF CBOE
|3 593
|32.11
|32.40
|31.65
|115 378
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|69 183
|31.54
|32.50
|0.00
|2 182 355
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 April 2025 to 16 April 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|11 April 2025
|800
|30.48
|30.70
|30.20
|24 384
|14 April 2025
|400
|31.45
|31.60
|31.30
|12 580
|15 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 April 2025
|400
|31.70
|31.80
|31.60
|12 680
|Total
|1 600
|49 644
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 April 2025
|2 000
|32.07
|32.20
|30.90
|64 140
|11 April 2025
|1 600
|30.91
|31.20
|30.80
|49 456
|14 April 2025
|1 000
|31.77
|31.85
|31.60
|31 770
|15 April 2025
|1 200
|31.98
|32.05
|31.80
|38 376
|16 April 2025
|1 200
|32.35
|32.50
|32.20
|38 820
|Total
|7 000
|222 562
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 067 shares.
On 16 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 045 160 own shares, or 5.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
