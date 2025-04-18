Surfshark turns 7 and offers users a special birthday deal

Leading cybersecurity company Surfshark is celebrating its 7th anniversary. For that occasion, it offers users a limited-time birthday deal.

As part of its birthday celebration, Surfshark is offering special pricing across its suite of privacy plans (until April 30th, 2025, at 08:59 AM EDT):

Surfshark Starter: $1.99/month





Surfshark One: $2.49/month





Surfshark One+: $3.99/month





Each plan includes a range of privacy and security tools:

Surfshark Starter includes the company’s award-winning VPN, the ad-blocking feature CleanWeb, and Alternative ID, a tool for masking personal email and information.





Surfshark One builds on that by adding Antivirus, Alert (a data breach detection service), and Search, a private search engine.





Surfshark One+ includes all of the above, plus Incogni — Surfshark’s data removal service that helps users erase personal data from data broker databases.





Surfshark milestones: 7 years of enhancing online security

Since its founding in 2018, Surfshark has grown rapidly and earned international recognition for its innovative privacy tools. Some key highlights from the past seven years include:

2018: Surfshark is founded, offering its first product, a virtual private network (VPN).





2020: Within two years, Surfshark becomes one of the top 3 most popular VPN services globally.





2021: Surfshark created Incogni, a data removal service that helps individuals automatically request the removal of their personal information from data broker websites. In the same year, Surfshark merged with Nord Security.





2022: After raising the number of servers over the years, Surfshark reached the milestone of 3,200+ servers in 100 countries.





2023: Surfshark and Nord Security secure a $100M investment from global investor Warburg Pincus, doubling their combined valuation from $1.6B to $3B.





2024: Surfshark is recognized by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s 50 fastest-growing companies, ranking 47th overall and 8th in the IT & Software category in the FT1000 list.

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our Research Hub.

