Chromatography Instruments Market to Hit USD 14.90 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand in Pharma, Biotech, and Environmental Sectors – SNS Insider

Austin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromatography Instruments Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to Research by SNS Insider, The Chromatography Instruments Market size was valued at USD 9.47 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2024 to 2032 to reach USD 14.90 billion by 2032.

Growth in the Chromatography Instruments Market is driven by increased demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food safety, and environmental sectors complemented by increasing government regulations on quality assurance and safety testing. Furthermore, the growing demand for precise separation of compounds, advanced analysis of materials, and development processes of drugs are propelling the market growth.





Get a Sample Report of Chromatography Instruments Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5522

U.S. Chromatography Instruments Market Outlook

The chromatography instruments market in the United States accounted for the dominant share of USD 1.38 billion revenue in 2023 to USD 2.75 billion by 2032, with a significant CAGR of 7.93%, due to a strong demand from pharmaceutical and environmental testing labs. United States-based regulatory authorities like agile regulatory bodies the FDA and the EPA have ongoing stringency in testing, and this has made it a consistent space for investments in high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and gas chromatography (GC) systems across drug manufacturing and quality control laboratories.

The chromatography instruments market is booming, fuelled primarily by the inability to separate complex chemical mixtures accurately and efficiently. The key driver lies in the increasing adoption of chromatography in pharmaceuticals for drug purity testing, quality assurance, and bioavailability study. In environmental applications, chromatography examines the air and water quality, identifies potential contaminants, and helps ensure compliance with environmental health and safety standards.

Key Chromatography Instruments Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Thermo Scientific Dionex UltiMate 3000 HPLC System, Thermo Scientific TRACE 1310 Gas Chromatograph)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Agilent 1200 Infinity Series HPLC System, Agilent 7890B Gas Chromatograph)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PerkinElmer Clarus 690 Gas Chromatograph, PerkinElmer Flexar FX-15 HPLC System)

Waters Corporation (Waters ACQUITY UPLC System, Waters Synapt G2-Si Mass Spectrometer)

ABB Ltd. (ABB Process Chromatography Analyzer, ABB MasterLab Chromatography Systems)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche AVENIO Oncology Analysis Software, Roche SeqCap EZ System)

Shimadzu Corporation (Shimadzu Nexera XR HPLC System, Shimadzu GC-2010 Plus Gas Chromatograph)

Horiba, Ltd. (Horiba Scientific XGT-7200 X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer, Horiba High-Performance HPLC System)

JASCO Corporation (JASCO V-730 UV-Vis Spectrophotometer, JASCO LC-4000 Series HPLC System)

SRI Instruments (SRI 310C Compact Gas Chromatograph, SRI 8610C Biogas Analyzer)

Biotech Optics Inc. (Biotech Optics HPLC, Biotech Optics Gas Chromatograph)

Knauer Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Knauer Azura HPLC System, Knauer Gas Chromatograph 8100)

Thermo Scientific (Thermo Scientific Dionex ICS-5000+ HPIC System, Thermo Scientific EASY nLC 1000 System)

GE Healthcare (ÄKTA pure 25M System, ÄKTA ready chromatography system)

Gilson, Inc. (Gilson GX-271 Liquid Handler, Gilson 3060 HPLC Autosampler)

Restek Corporation (Restek Rxi-5ms Capillary Chromatography Column, Restek RTX-5MS Gas Chromatography Column)

Agilent Technologies (Agilent 7890A Gas Chromatograph, Agilent 1200 Series HPLC System)

Sartorius AG (Sartorius BioPAT MFCS, Sartorius Octet RED96 System for Bioprocess Monitoring)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PerkinElmer Janus G3 Automated Workstation, PerkinElmer Lamda 365 UV/Vis Spectrophotometer)

Eppendorf AG (Eppendorf Chromatography Systems, Eppendorf Biochrom WPA Series UV/Vis Spectrophotometer)

Chromatography Instruments Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.47 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 14.90 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.19% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Chromatography Systems

In 2023, the liquid chromatography (LC) segment accounted for 49% of the chromatography systems market. Liquid chromatography (LC) systems, particularly high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), are commonly used because of their high separation performance and compatibility with multiple detectors. Indeed, LC is crucial in pharmaceutical analysis, especially in drug formulation, validation, and compound purity evaluation. Its adaptability for both small molecules and complex biologicals makes LC systems a preferred choice across drug discovery pipelines and QA/QC labs. Additionally, its integration with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) in proteomics and metabolomics enhances its value in life sciences and academic research, further consolidating its market dominance.

By Consumables

In 2023, the column segment accounted for 57% of the chromatography consumables market revenue. Columns underpin every chromatographic task, controlling separation quality, resolution, and speed. Thanks to the growing demand for specialized and high-throughput analytical techniques, the use of application-specific tailor-made columns is increasing. The manufacturers are concentrating on making durable, selective, and compatible columns with a wider range of solvents and analytes. Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies use advanced columns to validate APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients at an increasing rate, further cementing the place of this segment in the leading position.

By Application

In 2023, pharmaceutical firms remained the largest application segment, contributing 55% of the market revenue. Chromatography is essential at all stages of drug development from discovery through to clinical shows and post-commercial monitoring. They offer purity, content uniformity, stability, and contamination controls. The increasing complexity of the drugs themselves including biologics, biosimilars, and the latest sophisticated therapies such as CAR-T cells means the demand for powerful analytical tools has increased enormously. In addition, regulatory expectations from the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other authorities for stringent chromatographic testing during approvals have further reinforced this segment as a market growth driver.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5522

Chromatography Instruments Market Segmentation

By Chromatography Systems

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Thin-Layer Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

By Consumables

Columns

Solvents

Syringes

Others

By Accessories

Column Accessories

Auto-Sampler Accessories

Pumps

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical firms

Clinical research organizations

Agriculture

Environmental Testing

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the chromatography instruments market, accounting for 66.14% of global revenue. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving the rapid growth of the region, fueled by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, favorable government policies, and a growing focus on food safety. In addition, the increasing analytical testing requirements issued by China’s NMPA and India’s CDSCO have further propelled the demand for chromatography systems in clinical, academic, and industrial labs. On the other hand, North America is enjoying steady growth due to huge investments in healthcare R&D, government environmental regulations, and the existence of leading chromatography instrument manufacturers such as Agilent, Thermo Fisher, and Waters. The U.S. market continues to benefit from initiatives like NIH funding and FDA compliance mandates, which prioritize advanced analytical tools across industries.

Recent Developments

In Feb 2024, Agilent Technologies Introduced the 8890B GC system with enhanced detection capabilities for environmental and forensic labs.

In Jan 2024, Shimadzu Corporation, Introduced new AI-assisted HPLC system that accurately detects peaks and rectifies errors, enhancing the laboratory environment.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Chromatography Instruments Market by Chromatography Systems

8. Chromatography Instruments Market by Consumables

9. Chromatography Instruments Market by Accessories

10. Chromatography Instruments Market by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Related Reports by SNS Insider:

Gas Chromatography Market Report

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Report

Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Market Report

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Report

Environmental Testing Equipment Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.