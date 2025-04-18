Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market to Hit $9.65 Billion by 2032, at 11.68% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market was valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2024 to 2032.”

Enhancing Cybersecurity with Secure IPMI Solutions for Reliable Remote Infrastructure Management.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in frequency and sophistication, the demand for secure IT infrastructure has become paramount. Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) solutions have emerged as critical tools for businesses aiming to ensure secure and efficient remote monitoring and management of servers and data centers. These solutions allow administrators to access and control systems even when the operating system is unresponsive, offering an essential safeguard for operational continuity. In the United States, the IPMI market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.68% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Baseboard management controller, Sensors & controls, Memory devices, Others)



• By Application (Server, Storage devices, Telecommunication equipment)



• By Vertical(Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Education & research, Retail, Manufacturing, Public sector, IT & telecom, Others) Key Drivers • The Rising Demand for Secure IPMI Solutions in Response to Cyber Threats.



• The Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market presents significant opportunities driven by the growing adoption of advanced IT infrastructure technologies.

However, improperly configured IPMI interfaces can expose systems to risks such as weak passwords and insufficient encryption, making them vulnerable to unauthorized access. This has driven organizations to adopt more secure IPMI versions and incorporate advanced security protocols. In response to the growing emphasis on data protection and cybersecurity, secure IPMI solutions are becoming integral to enterprise strategies, enabling not just operational resilience but also reinforcing a strong cybersecurity posture in the face of increasing digital threats.

Segmental Analysis of the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market by Component, Application, and Vertical

By Component

The Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) segment led the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market in 2023, contributing around 32% of total revenue. It is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032 due to rising demand for efficient remote monitoring of IT infrastructure like servers and data centers. BMC provides low-level system hardware monitoring and control, enabling IT administrators to manage power and perform recovery remotely. Its adoption is driven by digital transformation, cloud computing, hybrid IT setups, and the need for secure automation. As organizations prioritize remote management, BMC remains a crucial component of IPMI solutions.

By Application

In 2023, the server segment led the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market with a 49% revenue share, driven by the increasing reliance on servers for core applications in data centers, enterprises, and cloud environments. This growth reflects the need for remote monitoring, automation, and efficient server management to ensure uptime and performance.

The storage devices segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising data volumes, demand for scalable storage, and emphasis on data security. IPMI solutions support real-time monitoring and remote troubleshooting, enhancing reliability and performance in both server and storage systems.

By Verticals

In 2023, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment held the largest share of the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market, accounting for approximately 44% of total revenue. This dominance is driven by the sector's reliance on secure and robust IT infrastructure to manage sensitive financial data and ensure uninterrupted service. IPMI systems help maintain security, uptime, and regulatory compliance.

The IT & Telecom segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, fueled by expanding telecom networks, cloud services, and data centers, where IPMI solutions play a crucial role in ensuring operational efficiency and system reliability.

North America Dominates IPMI Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market, contributing approximately 40% of the revenue. This dominance is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, rapid adoption of IT solutions, and the presence of key players such as Intel, Dell, and Cisco. The growing emphasis on cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and efficient server management continues to drive IPMI adoption across the region. In the U.S., digital transformation and cloud computing trends further fuel market growth, supported by a high concentration of data centers, tech firms, and government institutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, propelled by the expansion of cloud computing, AI, and 5G networks. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing a surge in data center development, IoT deployment, and smart city projects, creating a robust demand for scalable and secure IPMI solutions for remote infrastructure management.

Recent Development

October 16, 2024, Intel is under scrutiny as China’s state-linked Cyber Security Association calls for a cybersecurity review of its products, citing national security concerns and recurring security flaws in its CPUs.

