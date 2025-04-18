Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. Appoints Theo Davies as Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Davies was Previously the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer

Knoxville, TN, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Theo Davies from Chief Commercial Officer to Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), effective immediately.

Prior to Mr. Davies being the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Davies was a former Google executive, who was the Head of Sales Enablement for Asia-Pacific. Mr. Davies continues to bring a wealth of global expertise and leadership to HITC. His exceptional background, including a master’s in mathematics, from the University of Edinburgh and an MBA from India’s top business school, SP Jain, Mr. Davies has consistently demonstrated his ability to develop world-class business strategies, build high-performing teams, and drive groundbreaking innovation within the Company’s international business.

Under Mr. Davies’ previous leadership as Chief Commercial Officer, HITC is now poised to expand its influence beyond the United States, solidifying its global presence across Europe and Asia. Team members in Singapore and the United Kingdom have prospered under Mr. Davies’ guidance, signaling HITC’s commitment to global expansion across several industries.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Davies will be responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities with the Company, both domestic and international, focusing on sales, marketing, customer success, and pricing strategies. Mr. Davies will also be involved in developing strategies to drive revenue growth and maximize profitability by aligning these functions and ensuring they work together effectively and seamlessly.

In addition to being the Company’s CRO, Mr. Davies will continue with his previous responsibilities during the transition, which include ongoing development and deployment of international sales and business strategies, product pricing market strategies, and sales channel development. An executive search firm has been engaged to find Mr. Davies’ replacement.

HITC’s CEO, Scott Boruff, remarked, “Theo’s global expertise, innovative mindset, and leadership abilities has given HITC the opportunity to expand our reach and bring unparalleled solutions to industries worldwide. The appointment of Theo to our Chief Revenue Officer, reflects the continued faith we have in Theo and provides the Company with the ongoing opportunity to utilize his strengths.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.gethitc.com or contact HITC’s media team at contact@gethitc.com .

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

(410) 458-8780

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Email: justin.freishtat@gethitc.com

