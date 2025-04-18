Visual Computing Market to Worth USD 245.79 Billion By 2032, Driven by the Rising Adoption of AI, AR/VR, and Real-time 3D Rendering & Immersive User Experiences | SNS Insider

Austin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Computing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Visual Computing Market Size was valued at USD 38.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 245.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.89% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Visual Computing Market Driving Industry Transformation with AI HPC and Real-Time Rendering

Fueled by rapid advancements in AI, edge and cloud computing, real-time rendering, and OLED display technologies, the visual computing market is undergoing a significant transformation across industries. High-performance computing (HPC), AI-powered graphics, and intelligent visual processing are enabling real-time image and video analysis, driving adoption in sectors such as gaming, media & entertainment, automotive, and healthcare. The U.S. Visual Computing Market is estimated to be USD 10.84 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.70%.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SenseTime (SenseFoundry)

Megvii (Face++)

viso.ai (Viso Suite)

Nauto (AI Fleet Safety Platform)

Verkada (Command Platform)

Tractable (AI Estimating)

Airobotics (Automated Industrial Drones)

Hawk-Eye Innovations (SMART)

Trigo (EasyOut)

Movidius (Myriad X)

Standard Cognition (Standard Checkout)

Orbital Insight (GO Platform)

AnyClip (Luminous Video Platform)

Bossa Nova Robotics (Inventory Scanning Robot)

Descartes Labs (Geospatial Analytics Platform).

Visual Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 38.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 245.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.89% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software)

• By Display Platform (Interactive Whiteboards, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Table, Interactive Video Wall, Monitors, Others)

• By Industry Verticals (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Military & Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Rapid Growth of Visual Computing Driven by HPC AI Graphics Gaming AR VR and Industry Applications.



• Endless Opportunities in Visual Computing Driven by Metaverse Smart Manufacturing Defense Gaming and AI.

Gaming and entertainment thrive on GPU innovations and immersive experiences, while automotive and healthcare sectors utilize visual computing for autonomous driving, AI diagnostics, and 3D imaging. The rise of cloud-based GPU solutions is further enhancing scalable content creation and simulation. As real-time visual insights become essential for automation, surveillance, and tailored digital experiences, visual computing is emerging as a key enabler of next-generation digital transformation.

Component, Display Platform, and Industry Vertical Insights Driving Visual Computing Market Growth

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the Visual Computing Market with a 60.7% share, driven by rising demand for high-performance GPUs, AI processors, and advanced displays across gaming, AR/VR, and industrial applications. Industries like automotive, healthcare, and defense increasingly rely on high-end visual computing hardware for real-time simulations and AI-powered experiences.

The software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast Period 2024-2032, fueled by innovations in AI-driven graphics, real-time rendering, and cloud-based visualization tools. The rise of cloud gaming, digital twins, and metaverse platforms is boosting demand for software, making it a key enabler of next-gen visual computing technologies.

By Display Platform

Monitors held the largest market share of 33.4% in the Visual Computing Market in 2023, driven by the surge in demand for high-resolution, AI-integrated, and gaming displays across industries like media, entertainment, and professional visualization. The growing preference for 4K/8K, OLED, and high-refresh-rate monitors in gaming, creative, and industrial sectors is propelling display market expansion. Additionally, sectors like healthcare, automotive design, and finance are fueling monitor adoption.

The interactive kiosk segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, spurred by increasing deployment in retail, banking, healthcare, and smart cities, enhanced by AI and cloud integration.

By Industry Verticals

In 2023, gaming led the Visual Computing Market with a 31.5% share, driven by demand for high-performance GPUs, real-time ray tracing, and immersive experiences. The rise of cloud gaming, esports, and VR/AR platforms, along with innovations like AI-enhanced game rendering, advanced physics engines, and metaverse integration, further fueled growth.

The healthcare sector is poised for the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as AI transforms 3D medical imaging, diagnostics, and robotic-assisted surgeries. Applications such as telemedicine, virtual training, and predictive analytics are expanding visual computing's role in modern healthcare, making it a critical component of patient care innovation.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Surges Ahead in Visual Computing

In 2023, North America commanded a 36.7% share of the Visual Computing Market, propelled by its mature ecosystem in AI, gaming, cloud computing, and industrial automation. The presence of tech giants like NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and Microsoft has spurred innovation in AI-powered GPUs, real-time rendering, and cloud-based solutions. The region dominates cloud gaming with platforms like Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now, and excels in AR/VR (Meta Quest), autonomous vehicles (Tesla, Waymo), and AI-enabled healthcare diagnostics (IBM Watson Health, GE Healthcare).

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by significant investments in AI, gaming, and smart city infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are driving advancements in AI gaming (Tencent, Sony), chip production (TSMC, Samsung), and industrial automation. Rapid 5G deployment, cloud-based visual computing (Alibaba Cloud), and medical AI applications (SenseTime) are further cementing the region's rising prominence.

Recent Development

July 4, 2024, REWE launches Europe’s largest AI-powered Pick&Go store in Hamburg, using Trigo’s computer vision tech across 1,200 sqm with 20,000 items. For the first time, the system covers the service counter, enabling seamless fresh product purchases without checkout lines.

