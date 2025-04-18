Toobit Launches Convert, Now Offers Instant Zero-Fee Crypto Swaps





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning digital asset trading platform Toobit today announces the launch of Toobit Convert, a new crypoasset management tool that allows users to instantly swap between supported cryptocurrencies—without trading fees or the need to place manual buy or sell orders.

With Toobit Convert, traders can exchange one asset for another at real-time market rates, simplifying portfolio management and enabling fast responses to market shifts. Unlike traditional spot trading, there's no need to deal with order books, set price limits, or use trading strategies. Toobit Convert offers a clean, easy-to-use interface that provides zero slippage for supported token amounts, with prices coming from several market makers, so traders always get the most competitive rates.

Traders can take 3 simple steps to Convert their crypto

Choose crypto:

Pick cryptocurrency to convert from, and the one to get in return. Get a live quote:

Toobit shows real-time prices based on the current market. This quote is valid for a few seconds, and is refreshed in real-time. Confirm and convert:

Once the price is suitable, just click to confirm. The swap happens instantly, and the converted crypto shows up in the account right away.



“Whether you're rebalancing your portfolio or moving between coins, Toobit Convert takes the friction out of the process,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “We’re focused on building intuitive tools that enhance the user experience without compromising speed, security, or transparency.”

Available now on both desktop and the Toobit trading app, Toobit Convert supports a wide range of digital assets, with minimum and maximum limits clearly displayed before each conversion. Most transactions are completed instantly, and users can track their conversion history directly from the Convert page.

With Convert, new users can now swap assets in seconds with no extra charges. Experienced traders can also use Convert to move fast in changing markets or explore new options with ease. Whether adjusting a portfolio or dealing with price swings, Toobit Convert is a quick, easy tool for efficient cryptoasset management.

This launch follows Toobit's growing suite of user-focused tools, including Toobit Earn, which offers staking rewards of up to 250,000 USDT.

For more details, visit the Toobit Convert page: https://www.toobit.com/en-US/convert

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

