YourUpdate TV Speaks with Make-A-Wish About World Wish Month

What if YOU could change a child's life simply by sharing your unique talents, time, or resources?

This April, known as World Wish Month, Make-A-Wish is urgently calling for WishMakers—everyday heroes who can help grant the heartfelt wishes of children fighting critical illnesses. From volunteers and donors to fundraisers and community partners, everyone has the power to deliver hope when it’s needed most.

Wishes are an important part of a child’s medical journey that can lead to improved medical outcomes.

Make-A-Wish needs more WishMakers because every 20 minutes, a child learns they have a critical illness. Right now, thousands of children are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

Becoming a WishMaker is simple, rewarding, and life-changing—not just for wish kids and their families but for everyone involved. In this 45th anniversary year of Make-A-Wish, your audience can bring hope to children in their communities by volunteering their time, donating, fundraising, or using their talents to help wishes become reality. As long as children face devastating critical illnesses, they'll be counting on WishMakers to create the hope and strength they need to fight. Everyone is essential to making wishes come true.

Become a WishMaker at wishmaker.org.

