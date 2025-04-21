Aclarion Announces Publication of Seminal Nociscan Cost-Effectiveness Analysis

Independent Cost-Effectiveness Analysis Concludes Nociscan is Effective and Less Costly Compared to Provocative Discography

Conclusions Illustrate Nociscan Saves $1,712 per Patient and Improves Surgical Success by 10%

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Clinicoeconomics and Outcomes Research titled "The Comparison of Cost-Effectiveness Between Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Provocative Discography in the Identification of Chronic Low Back Pain Surgery Candidates.”

“Chronic low back pain is a complex problem that is complicated to diagnose,” said Doug Beall, MD, Chief of Radiology Services, Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma and co-author. “I have a keen interest in advanced diagnostics and clinical decision support tools like Nociscan. The profound conclusions within this important paper will not only benefit surgical intervention, but also my non-surgical colleagues in Pain Management and Interventional Radiology. Our industry needs more evidence showcasing clinical and economic improvements when comparing alternatives, and our paper clearly illustrates the cost-effectiveness of Nociscan compared to provocative discography.”

ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research is a peer-reviewed healthcare journal focusing on covering the economic impact of health policy and health systems organization. The journal was established in 2009 and is published by Dove Medical Press.

“We are pleased with the cost-effectiveness results illustrated in this important paper,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “We believe the results demonstrating Nociscan’s economic outperformance over provocative discography will be important to our physician customers and their patients, but will also speak clearly to the payer community, who are constantly challenged to reconcile the health outcomes achieved for the dollars they spend, in other words, the value in healthcare.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

