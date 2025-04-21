HTX Launches Million USDT Airdrop Event to Reward New and Existing Users





SINGAPORE, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its Million USDT Airdrop Event, designed to give back to loyal users and welcome new participants. Running from 09:00 (UTC) on April 18 to 09:00 (UTC) on April 25, the campaign features over 1 million USDT in prizes across HTX’s Spot, Futures, Margin, and Earn services.

This initiative follows a standout Q1 2025 for HTX, where it was the only top 10 exchange to report positive trading volume growth despite a broader market slowdown. The platform attributes this milestone to the unwavering support of its global community and shows its appreciation by this campaign.

Full Event Details:

https://www.htx.com.co/en-us/mars/activity-center?callId=174488561942780

Benefit 1: Up to 1,500 USDT Welcome Bonus for New Users

New users can claim up to 125,000,000 $HTX and unlock up to 1,500 USDT in bonuses by completing all Beginner tasks during the campaign.

Benefit 2: Invite Friends and Earn 9 Million $HTX Invite your friends to sign up, complete KYC, and make a spot or Futures Trade. You’ll earn 9 million $HTX (approximately 15 USDT) per successful referral.

Benefit 3: Kickstart Your Crypto Journey – 100,000 USDT Up for Grabs

Spot/Margin Rewards: First-time depositors or traders can receive random airdrops worth 5 - 300 USDT. Margin Traderswill get a 90% Margin Interest Voucher valued at 10 USDT. Futures Onboarding: New futures traders who complete level 1 KYC verification can unlock a 1,200 USDT futures position within 48 hours. Earn Exclusive: First-time HTX Earn users (Level 2 KYC) enjoy a 7-day 100% APY on Fixed products covering over 220 cryptos.

Benefit 4: SVIP Users Share 100,000 USDT

New SVIPs: First-time upgrades to Prime 6 (excluding trial levels) get an exclusive package with Spot Cashback Vouchers, Futures Liquidation Compensation, APY Boosters Coupons for Flexible Products, and Margin Interest Vouchers. Returning SVIPs: Users who return to Prime 6+ can compete in trading volume rankings to win prizes, with the top reward reaching 5,000 USDT.

Benefit 5: Comeback Rewards – 100,000 USDT for Returning Users

Spot Trading Comeback: If you haven't traded spot in 30 days, return now to win up to 800 USDT by depositing and trading. Futures Trading Comeback: Lapsed futures traders can get a 3 - 30 USDT Futures Trial Bonuses for trading ≥ 500 USDT. Margin Trading Comeback: Returnees with ≥ 1,000 USDT in Margin volume during the event share a 20,000 USDT prize pool.

Benefit 6: Earn Product Subscribers Can Win Up to 100,000 USDT

USDD Earn Lucky Draw: Subscribe with at least 1 USDD net new to enter a draw. Three winners will receive 100,000 USDT each. PoS Earn APY Boost: Subscribe ≥ 1,000 USDT to HTX Earn’s designated products (including SOL, TON, DOT, ADA, TRX and more)to earn a 5% APY Booster for USDT Flexible products.

Benefit 7: Borrow at Unbeatable Rates

During the event, users can benefit from a 15% interest rate discount on Flexible USDT loans with Crypto Loans, plus an additional discount of up to 5%, resulting in a daily rate as low as 0.0088%.

HTX’s Million USDT Airdrop Event is more than just a giveaway—it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and long-term growth. With robust offerings for every type of user—whether you're new to crypto, a returning trader, or a long-time supporter—HTX aims to deliver real value through every feature and reward.

Looking ahead, HTX remains committed to delivering a secure, user-first trading experience and expanding its ecosystem. In line with its mission to “Achieve financial freedom for 8 billion people on Earth,” HTX continues to innovate and grow alongside its community.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61479e72-f825-4624-b7ec-9aa4d121ab63