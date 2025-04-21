Cloudastructure Secures Additional $3 Million Preferred Investment from Existing Institutional Investor

Palo Alto, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leading cloud video surveillance provider of next-generation AI-powered solutions, today announced that it has secured an additional $3 million investment from an existing institutional investor through the issuance of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock. The additional capital is intended to support Cloudastructure’s ongoing expansion and advancement of its next-generation AI-powered security solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cloudastructure has issued 3,000 shares of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock at a purchase price of $1,000 per share. The Series 2 Preferred Stock carries a 9.5% annual preferred return and is convertible into shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, subject to specified terms and conditions.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with the preferred investment.

“We are deeply appreciative of our investor’s continued support and belief in our mission,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “We believe their ongoing investment is a strong affirmation of our strategy and progress, and it enables us to continue executing on our plan to deliver AI-powered security solutions that are transforming enterprise security. With this capital, we intend to enhance product development, scale our operations, and further expand our sales, installation, and customer success teams to meet growing demand.”

This follow-on investment comes on the heels of Cloudastructure’s successful $4.5 million raise last month and reinforces the momentum the Company has generated following its direct listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has been winning significant recognition for its award-winning cloud-based surveillance and remote guarding platform, which delivers proactive, AI-driven solutions to combat crime, reduce losses, and standardize enterprise-wide security.

Cloudastructure’s advanced security solutions are built on a scalable cloud architecture that leverages proprietary AI and machine learning analytics to provide real-time monitoring, incident response, and business intelligence. These solutions are used across a variety of sectors, including commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and government, enabling customers to dramatically improve security outcomes while reducing total cost of ownership.

Additional details regarding this investment are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

