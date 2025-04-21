Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available and Shipping in Canada

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it has begun shipping their much-anticipated NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Series equipped line-up of laptops after initial unveil at CES 2025 subsequent pre-order on February 25, 2025. ASUS ROG’s line up of GeForce RTX™ Series Laptop GPUs include: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16, on retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers and more. Featuring the latest cutting-edge silicon from Intel and NVIDIA, our portable line up is designed to deliver the power and performance that gamers can expect without compromise.
ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power & Precision
At the core of our 2025 lineup, the ROG Strix SCAR 16 & ROG Strix SCAR 18 pack serious power with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, they deliver seamless performance for AAA gaming, demanding apps, and multitasking.
With up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the SCAR Series offers blazing speed and smooth multitasking. The upgrade-friendly design makes memory and storage swaps easy. A standout AniMe Vision array and full-surround Aura RGB lighting add a bold, customizable aesthetic.
The ROG Nebula HDR Display on both models features a stunning 2.5K mini-LED panel with 2,000+ dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color—delivering ultra-vivid, responsive visuals with 1200 nits peak brightness and enhanced contrast.
ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer
Built to unite squads and elevate gameplay, the ROG Strix G16 delivers fast AAA gaming and smooth content creation with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Series Laptop GPUs. Up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking, while advanced cooling—featuring Tri-Fan Technology and full-surround vents—keeps performance at its peak. Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots (with Gen 5 support on Intel models) enable easy upgrades, and customizable hotkeys give gamers the edge they need.
ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best
The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are top picks for gamers and creators who need portability without compromising power. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, they offer a lightweight yet durable design. The G16 is equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H, up to 64GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X 7467 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD storage. The G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 memory, and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD. With GPU options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTX™ 5080 on the G14, both models deliver top-tier performance for demanding gaming, creative workloads, and seamless multitasking.
To keep things cool, both models use advanced thermal solutions with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the spec. At just 3.46 lbs (G14) and 4.30 lbs (G16), and under 1.6 cm thin, they’re made for mobility. With bold Slash Lighting and a sleek Platinum White finish, the Zephyrus series makes a statement in both form and function.
AVAILABILITY AND PRICING
Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping starting with ROG Zephyrus G16 laptops. Availability at retailers, including Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers, and selected retailers will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.
SPECIFICATIONS
ROG Strix SCAR 18
|Config Model Name
|G835LX-XS99-CA
|G835LX-XS97
|G835LW-BS97-CB
|G835LW-XS97
|G835LR-XS96
|Marketing Name
|ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Color
|Off Black
|Weight
|3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26")
|Display
|18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|Storage
|2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
|1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$6,999
|C$6,499
|C$5,299
|C$5,299
|C$4,499
|Where to buy link
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Best Buy
ASUS
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
ROG Strix SCAR 16
|Config Model Name
|G635LX-XS99-CA
|G635LX-XS97
|G635LW-XS97
|G635LR-XS96
|Marketing Name
|ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Color
|Off Black
|Weight
|2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
|Display
|16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|Storage
|2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
|1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$6,699
|C$5,999
|C$4,999
|C$4,199
|Where to buy link
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|Config Model Name
|G615LW-XS96-CA
|G615LR-DS96-CA
|Marketing Name
|ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Color
|Off Black
|Weight
|2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
|Display
|16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX
2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|Storage
|1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Webcam
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
|1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$4,299
|C$3,599
|Where to buy link
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
|Config Model Name
|GA403WW-RS96-CA
|GA403WR-DS96-CA
|Marketing Name
|ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Color
|Platinum White
|Weight
|1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)
|Dimensions
|31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")
|Display
|14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor
2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board)
|32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)
|Storage
|1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Webcam
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
|1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
|Battery
|73 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$4,299
|C$3,699
|Where to buy link
|ASUS
Canada Computers
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
ROG Zephyrus G16
|Config Model Name
|GU605CX-XS98-CA
|GU605CW-XS98-CA
|GU605CR-XS98-CA
|Marketing Name
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Color
|Platinum White
|Weight
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|Dimensions
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69")
|Display
|16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H
2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board)
|Storage
|2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Webcam
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$5,999
|C$5,299
|C$4,799
|Where to buy link
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
|Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d97476b-b354-4048-936e-d919b5e64652