ASUS Unveils 2026 AI-Powered Portfolio at CES- including ExpertBook Ultra- Expert Series- Chromebooks and MyExpert

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today at CES unveiled its visionary 2026 commercial portfolio — a comprehensive suite of AI-powered devices and software engineered to transform business productivity. The portfolio highlights the all-new ASUS ExpertBook Ultra — the pinnacle of the ExpertBook series — the next-generation Expert P and B-series laptops and desktops, the innovative ASUS MyExpert AI software platform, and a new lineup of versatile ASUS Chromebooks. Designed for modern hybrid work environments, this portfolio emphasizes powerful performance, enterprise-grade security and sustainable design.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: Flagship craftsmanship for modern professionals

Dominating the showcase as the pinnacle of the ASUS ExpertBook series, the all-new ExpertBook Ultra represents the apex of mobile computing — ready to empower professionals for the era of AI.

Its design embodies quiet sophistication tailored for next-generation business elites, featuring a sleek, minimalist chassis with a premium finish that’s available in two striking shades — Jet Fog or Morn Grey. Meticulously crafted using precision CNC engineering, ExpertBook Ultra combines a durable, 9H-hardness magnesium-aluminum alloy finished with a Nano Ceramic Technology coating, delivering exceptional rigidity and a refined aesthetic without adding extra weight. The result is an astonishingly light device starting at 0.99kg1, while still packing the assurance of US military-grade durability and security. Unlike other ultralight laptops, ExpertBook Ultra makes no compromises, integrating a full suite of I/O ports and a 70Wh long-lasting battery to power professionals through an entire workday and beyond.

At its core, ExpertBook Ultra is an AI powerhouse, powered by up the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with up to 50 TOPS of NPU2 performance. This combination effortlessly handles multitasking, demanding AI workloads and critical business applications. The ASUS ExpertCool Pro thermal solution supports up to 50W TDP3, ensuring robust performance even under intensive workloads.

ExpertBook Ultra delivers an exceptional user experience. With up to a 3K tandem OLED touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass that delivers up to 1400 nits HDR brightness, it provides crisp, vivid visuals for both detailed work and immersive media, with an anti-glare finish for added clarity and comfort. Complementing this is a six-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos®, delivering clear, surround-sound audio quality for presentations and conference calls. Navigation and typing are equally refined, with a haptic-force touchpad and a keyboard featuring a skin-friendly excimer coating for enhanced comfort.

Security is also paramount with ExpertBook Ultra. ASUS ExpertGuardian is built on the principles of stringent NIST SP 800-193 guidelines, safeguarding firmware by preventing unauthorized changes, detecting attacks, and automatically restoring trusted versions — reducing downtime, preventing failure, and ensuring government-grade reliability for enterprise continuity.

ASUS Expert P and Expert B series: Business lineup designed for smarter, faster, safer work

Expanding the trusted Expert portfolio, ASUS also introduces a new generation of business devices that blend performance, intelligence and reliability to meet the evolving demands of modern work. Tailored for organizations of all sizes and industries, these latest additions to the popular Expert series deliver advanced AI capabilities, enterprise-grade security and durable design — empowering professionals to work smarter, faster and more securely in any environment.

Expert P series — comprising ExpertBook P3 G2 with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 260 processor, ExpertBook P5 G2 powered by either an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor or Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor — is engineered for AI-enhanced productivity. The lineup also includes new ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower desktops — PM700MG, powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor, delivering powerful AI computing performance and whisper-quiet operation. Meanwhile, an 8.6-liter P700 SFF with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors is also available.

Designed for professionals who require high performance in both office and remote environments, these Copilot+ PCs offer seamless multitasking and AI workloads powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI platforms. They combine robust processing power with advanced graphics capabilities, high-speed storage options and extensive I/O connectivity, providing flexible solutions for demanding workflows. Whether handling large datasets, creative content, or complex simulations, the P series delivers adaptable performance across portable laptops and versatile desktops, ensuring business continuity wherever work takes place.

ExpertBook B series are highly customizable business laptops, designed for enterprises that prioritize security, reliability, and AI efficiency. They include ExpertBook B5 G2 powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors, and ExpertBook B3 G2 with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI processor. These devices feature ASUS ExpertGuardian enterprise-grade security, safeguarding sensitive corporate data with dual BIOS ROM, chassis-intrusion detection, and optional biometric authentication. Housed within a chassis tested to MIL-STD-810H standards4, the B series ensures durability under demanding conditions, making it ideal for enterprise deployment, frequent travel, or high-intensity work environments. Combined with powerful AI processing and intelligent system management, the B series enables enterprises to maximize productivity while maintaining data integrity and device longevity.

ASUS MyExpert: All-in-one AI productivity for business workflows

Central to the portfolio is ASUS MyExpert5 — an all-in-one AI platform that boosts productivity, improves work quality, and streamlines everyday tasks for professionals across business scenarios. MyExpert unifies five intelligent features within a single, intuitive interface, including AI Chat, Knowledge Hub, Advanced Tools with AI Writer and Mail Master, ASUS AI ExpertMeet with automated follow-up lists, and File Search for instant retrieval. All functions are supported by reliable data protection, ensuring smooth and secure collaboration across local and cloud environments.

ASUS Chromebooks: Durable, versatile design for learning and hybrid work

ASUS also introduces the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, featuring a 12-inch 2.5K 120Hz display with 600 nits brightness and tough Gorilla® Glass. Built for durability, it includes a detachable pogo-pin keyboard, optional ruggedized case, and an optional stylus with wireless charging, while passing 24 MIL-STD-810H military-grade test procedures and a series of rigorous ASUS in-house tests. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, it supports up to 8GB memory, 128GB storage and WiFi 7, making it ideal for education or hybrid work.

The Chromebook CM14 and CM15 combine sustainable design with enterprise-ready functionality, offering six color options, recycled plastics and wear-resistant paint. They feature FHD wide-angle displays, MediaTek Kompanio 540 processors, up to 8GB memory, 128GB storage, HDMI, two USB Type-C ports, and a tool-free latching battery system for easy maintenance and upgrades, all built to U.S. MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

1 Product weight may vary according to device configuration.

2 The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

3 The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

4 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810H testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810H testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care.

5 ASUS MyExpert is exclusive to ASUS Expert series laptops, desktops and AiO models from 2026 onward. Availability may vary by country and model. Features are subject to update or modify without prior notice. For more details about the Cloud Plus plan, system requirements, and download instructions, please visit: https://www.asus.com/business/discover/myexpert.

