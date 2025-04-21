Satellite Antenna Market to USD 42.2 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for High-Speed Connectivity | SNS Insider

Pune, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Antenna Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Satellite Antenna Market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 42.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.49% from 2024 to 2032.”​

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Cobham Limited – SATCOM Antenna

Harris Corporation – Lightweight Tactical Antennas

Viasat Inc. – Ka-band Antenna Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. – SATCOM On-the-Move Antenna

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. – VSAT Antenna

Honeywell International Inc. – JetWave Satellite Communication Antenna

Airbus SE – SKYNET Satellite Antenna

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. – AeroEdge Antenna System

Hughes Network Systems, LLC – Jupiter System Antenna

Ball Aerospace – Phased Array Antenna

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. – X-band Antenna

Intellian Technologies – v100NX Antenna

Kymeta Corporation – Kymeta u8 Terminal

Maxar Technologies – Reflector Antennas

Advantech Wireless – Satcom GaN-based Antenna

Satellite Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 42.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 27.49% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing need for high-speed internet, fueled by LEO satellite deployments, boosts market growth.

The U.S Satellite Antenna Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.22% from 2024-2032, driven by rising investments in advanced defense and aerospace communication systems, growing demand for high-speed, uninterrupted internet access in rural and remote areas, and rapid advancements in phased array and high-throughput satellite technologies. Increasing adoption of satellite-based connectivity for mobility applications, including connected vehicles and aircraft, is further accelerating market momentum.

By Platform: Land Dominates; Airborne Registers Fastest CAGR

The land segment dominated the satellite antenna market in 2023 and accounted for 28% of the revenue share, driven by the widespread adoption of satellite TV services and the shift toward low-profile, unobtrusive flat-panel antennas for residential use. These antennas support services like SpaceX's Starlink, providing high-speed internet connectivity in remote areas. The demand for reliable communication systems in land-based applications, including defense and emergency services, further contributes to this segment's dominance.​

The airborne segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for in-flight connectivity, as airlines equip aircraft with satellite-based Wi-Fi services, is a significant growth driver. The adoption of satellite antennas in unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and reconnaissance missions also contributes to this segment's rapid growth. Technological advancements enabling lightweight and compact antenna designs suitable for airborne platforms further enhance market prospects

By Technology: SATCOM-On-the-Move (SOTM) Dominates; SATCOM On the Pause (SOTP) Grows Rapidly

The SATCOM-On-the-Move technology segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 59% of revenue share, owing to its role in providing uninterrupted high-speed communication for mobile platforms. Its crucial importance in military and defense operations, providing real-time data transfer for vehicles, aircraft, and ships, underpins its dominance. SOTM is also used in commercial industries in logistics, transportation, and media broadcasting, where uninterrupted connectivity is vital. ​

SATCOM On Pause technology is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, based on the increasing application of the station's static state reliable communication. SOTP systems are critical for military operations, emergency response, and remote field research that require temporary high-bandwidth satellite-wide connectivity in places without existing infrastructure.

By Frequency: Ku-band Leads; Ka-band Exhibits Fastest Growth

The Ku-band frequency segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, which is primarily due to its high adoption for DTH (direct-to-home) television services and well-developed infrastructure. The communication is preferred for broadcast, maritime, and aeronautical services due to its quality, high reliability, and large frequency range. The advantage of Ku-band is also the low cost and flexibility of operation, including the stability of working in adverse weather conditions. ​

The Ka-band segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to its higher bandwidth and the increasing number of high-throughput satellites. The Ka-band operates at higher frequencies and enables high-data-rate applications such as broadband internet and HD video streaming. Phase Array and electronically steerable antennas are some of the technological advances that not only increase its performance but also improve the affordability, thus making it popular for different sectors.

Dispatch Console Market Segmentation:

By Platform

Land

Space

Maritime

Airborne

By Technology

SATCOM-On-the-Move (SOTM)

SATCOM On the Pause (SOTP)

By frequency

L Band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Q band

Others

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates; Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth

The satellite antenna market in North America holds the highest revenue share. This domination stems from improvements in satellite technology, including the introduction of high-throughput satellites and phased array antennas, which increase the efficiency and capabilities of satellite communication systems. In addition, the increased adoption of satellite TV services, along with the availability of prominent satellite companies investing in advanced antenna technologies, is driving the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by rapidly expanding telecommunications infrastructure, increasing satellite deployments for defense and commercial applications, and government-led initiatives to improve broadband connectivity in rural and remote areas. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are actively investing in space programs and advanced satellite networks to meet growing internet and data transmission demands. The region’s booming media, broadcasting, and aviation industries further enhance market opportunities, making Asia Pacific a key driver in the global satellite antenna landscape.

Recent Developments in the Satellite Antenna Market (2024)

July 2024 – UK Space Agency Awards £16 Million to Enhance Satellite Communications: The UK Space Agency allocated £16 million to two British electronics firms to advance secure satellite communications and provide fast internet access to rural areas. EnSilica received £10.4 million to design silicon chips for satellite signal terminals, while Excelerate Technology was granted £6 million to develop terminals and mobile applications. This initiative aims to bolster the UK's space sector competitiveness and reduce reliance on non-European satellite services.

The UK Space Agency allocated £16 million to two British electronics firms to advance secure satellite communications and provide fast internet access to rural areas. EnSilica received £10.4 million to design silicon chips for satellite signal terminals, while Excelerate Technology was granted £6 million to develop terminals and mobile applications. This initiative aims to bolster the UK's space sector competitiveness and reduce reliance on non-European satellite services. October 2024 – AST SpaceMobile Completes Deployment of First Five Commercial Satellites: AST SpaceMobile successfully completed the unfolding of its first five commercial satellites in Low Earth Orbit. These satellites are designed to provide direct-to-mobile satellite connectivity, aiming to deliver broadband services to unserved and underserved areas globally.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Satellite Antenna Market Segmentation, By Platform

8. Satellite Antenna Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Satellite Antenna Market Segmentation, by Frequency

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

