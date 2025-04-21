Sequencing Consumables Market Set to Surge to USD 66.79 Billion by 2034, Driven by a 22.84% CAGR

Ottawa, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sequencing consumables market size was valued at USD 8.54 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 66.79 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The latest advancements in genomics & proteomics and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders potentiate the demand for sequencing consumables. North America dominated the global market owing to the growing demand for personalized medicines and technological advancements.

Sequencing Consumables Market Overview

Sequencing consumables are materials and reagents required for performing genome sequencing procedures. Common examples of consumables include flow cells, cartridges, clustering plates, pipette tips, and all necessary reagents for sequencing. Genome sequencing is a procedure used to determine the order of all the nucleotides in the genome. By identifying the sequences of the genome, researchers can predict the disease outcome and understand human evolution over time. Genomes of microbes can also be compared to identify the type of pathogens.

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, such as genetic disorders, increases the need for sequencing procedures. This leads to growing research and development activities. Several government and private organizations provide funding to conduct sequencing procedures, augmenting market growth. Favorable government initiatives and regulatory frameworks also contribute to the market, leading to new product launches. The burgeoning biotechnology sector also promotes market growth.

Sequencing Consumables Market Trends

Growing Research and Development: The rising prevalence of chronic disorders necessitates researchers to develop novel drugs for their treatment. This requires complete knowledge of the disease. They utilize sequencing methodologies to identify the genetic sequence involved in disease progression and several potential biomarkers.

Demand for Personalized Medicines: The demand for personalized medicines is increasing as healthcare professionals can prescribe drugs based on an individual's characteristics, such as genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. This leads to the development of cell and gene therapy products as well as monoclonal antibody therapeutics.

Technological Advancements: The advent of advanced technologies transforms the sequencing procedures, enhancing operational efficiency and outcomes. Next-generation sequencing and long-read sequencing are some of the advanced sequencing procedures that are commonly used nowadays.



Limitations & Challenges in the Sequencing Consumables Market

High Cost: The equipment used in sequencing procedures is very costly, requiring high capital investments. The laboratories and biotech companies located in several developing and underdeveloped countries are unable to afford such costly instruments and consumables.

Lack of Skilled Professionals: Certain low- and middle-income countries lack skilled professionals to operate sequencing instruments and handle complex research data. This may lead to incorrect outcomes and hamper accuracy and precision.

Supply Chain Challenges: Sequencing consumables faces significant international logistics and supply chain issues, restricting the timely delivery of products. Some products also require cold chain logistics, which is difficult to maintain throughout the transportation.



Automation Driving the Future of the Sequencing Consumables Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) introduces automation in the sequencing procedures, simplifying the task for researchers. Automation can significantly reduce the cost of the entire procedure and enhance efficiency. It increases productivity and speed of sequencing, thereby improving reproducibility. The increased speed enables researchers to perform multiple tasks, requiring the need for more samples. Additionally, automation can enhance the accuracy and throughput of sequencing workflows. AI-based robots can perform numerous tasks, including liquid handling and DNA extraction. This minimizes human intervention and reduces human-to-human variation. Automation can also overcome errors, such as misplacing or using the wrong reagents and consumables.

For instance,

In March 2024, SPT Labtech, in collaboration with RevoluGen Ltd., announced the automation of RevoluGen’s Fire Monkey High Molecular Weight DNA extraction chemistry in a bead-based format using SPT Labtech’s firefly automated liquid handling platform.



Regional Analysis

Increasing Investments Dominated North America

North America dominated the global sequencing consumables market in 2024. The major growth factors driving the market in North America are the rising adoption of advanced technologies and state-of-the-art research and development facilities. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is a major concern in North American countries. The growing demand for personalized medicines and favorable regulatory frameworks leads to the launch of novel cell and gene therapy products and other personalized medicines. Additionally, the presence of key players also positively impacts market growth. Several government organizations also support genomics and proteomics research through funding, fueling market growth.

United States: In September 2024, the National Institute of Health (NIH) announced a total funding of $27 million to establish a new program that supports the integration of genomics into learning health systems. The investment would enable the network to advance approaches for integrating genomic information into learning health systems, improving medical care.

Canada: The Government of Canada announced an investment of $200 million for the Canadian Precision Health Initiative (CPHI) launched by Genome Canada. The initiative was launched to build Canada's largest collection of human genomic data, of more than 100,000 genomes.

Favorable Government Support Promotes Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the sequencing consumables market during the forecast period. The burgeoning biotechnology sector and growing genomics and proteomics research boost the market. The rising healthcare expenditures and favorable government support also potentiate market growth. The rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness of personalized medicines drive the market. The increasing investments, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions lead to growing research and development activities. Several established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies adopt advanced technologies to streamline workflows. The increasing number of biotech startups also contributes to market growth.

China: The Chinese government has launched numerous policies and initiatives to address healthcare challenges, focusing on genetics and personalized treatment. According to a recent survey, 16 policies, 18 programs, and 11 actions have been implemented on both local and national bases in China.

India: The Indian government promotes the indigenous development of personalized medicines. The Genome India Project positions India to lead in personalized gene therapies. In April 2024, the President of India launched India's first home-grown CAR-T cell therapy.

Segmental Outlook

Product Insights

The kits segment held a dominant presence in the sequencing consumables market in 2024. Kits enable researchers to perform a variety of sequencing methods for numerous applications. It offers the ability to process large amounts of data. Kits contain all the necessary reagents, such as reagents, enzymes and buffers, for sequencing workflows, including target selection, library construction, and template preparation. Different types of kits are available for diverse applications. The selection of appropriate kits depends on research requirements.

The reagents segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Sequencing kits usually contain very small amounts of reagents, enabling researchers to perform the reaction only once. Hence, more reagents are required to perform sequencing experiments. They are also needed to customize the reaction protocols, based on the needs. Optimized reagent kits are available to provide increased cluster density and read length.

Platform Insights

The second-generation sequencing consumables segment led the global sequencing consumables market in 2024. Second-generation sequencing (SGS) platforms include 454 pyrosequencing, Illumina sequencing, and Ion Torrent sequencing. They are advanced forms of sequencing that are more accurate and faster than first-generation sequencing (FGS). These methods are most widely preferred due to their enhanced benefits compared to FGS. They are comparatively cost-effective, labor-intensive, and semi-automated. Hence, the growing demand for SGS methodologies promotes the use of SGS consumables.

The third-generation sequencing consumables segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. PacBio sequencing and Oxford Nanopore sequencing are currently available third-generation sequencing (TGS) platforms. The major advantage of TGS platforms is that they can sequence large lengths of genomes up to 100 kb. These technologies eliminate the need for PCR amplification, reducing its bias and errors. They also require fewer sample preparation steps and increase the speed of sequencing.

Application Insights

The cancer diagnostics segment held the largest share of the sequencing consumables market in 2024. The rising prevalence of cancer and its complexity necessitate the development of cancer diagnostics. The American Cancer Society estimated that more than 2 million new cancer cases would be detected in the U.S. in 2025. Scientists have found the role of numerous genes involved in cancer progression. Next-generation sequencing is the most widely used technique to identify DNA mutations and compare cancer cell DNA with healthy cell DNA. This enables healthcare professionals to identify the root cause of the disease.

The pharmacogenomics segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Pharmacogenomics is the study of evaluating human response to drugs. Advancements in sequencing technologies enable the detection of variations across the human pharmacogenome. The growing demand for personalized therapeutics and the increasing use of long-read sequencing propel the segment’s growth. Pharmacogenomics helps healthcare professionals to prescribe medications with fewer side effects and enhanced efficacy.

End-Use Insights

The hospitals & laboratories segment registered its dominance over the sequencing consumables market in 2024. The increasing potential of sequencing techniques in clinical applications fosters the segment’s growth. The rising prevalence of rare, genetic disorders and advancements in diagnostics contribute to the segment’s growth. Approximately 30 million Americans are estimated to be affected by rare disorders globally. New product launches also potentiate the demand for sequencing consumables. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a total of 16 personalized therapeutics for rare disorder patients.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growing research and development activities and the availability of suitable infrastructure augment the segment’s growth. These companies also have skilled professionals to conduct advanced research. The increasing number of pharma and biotech startups potentiate the need to stay ahead in the market by expanding their product pipeline. The growing venture capital investments also support the segment’s growth.

Top Companies in the Sequencing Consumables Market

Swift Biosciences, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Recent Breakthroughs

In November 2024, Quantum-Si announced a collaboration with SkyWater Technology to support the development of Proteus, a next-generation sequencing platform to transform proteomic research. The collaboration was made to develop consumables for the Proteus platform, enabling simultaneous protein sequencing with high accuracy.

In October 2024, Illumina, Inc. announced the launch of its MiSeq i100 Series of sequencing platforms to deliver high benchtop speed and simplicity to advance NGS for labs. These kits enable room-temperature storage and shipping to sequence on demand and same-day sample-to-analysis

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Kits DNA Library Preparation RNA Library Preparation Target Enrichment Library Quantification Purification & Quality Control Others

Reagents Sample Prep Library Preparation & Amplification Sequencing

Accessories Collection Tubes Plates Others





By Platform

2nd Generation Sequencing Consumables

3rd Generation Sequencing Consumables

1st Generation Sequencing Consumables



By Application

Cancer Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Agrigenomics

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals & Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





