Avista Foundation awards 58 grants supporting health and human services

So far this year, the Avista Foundation has awarded over $316,000 to support local communities.

 | Source: Avista Corporation Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $316,250 in grants to 58 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana to support health and human services.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life. And these community partners are working to make that possible by offering essential support, from healthcare to social services, helping people overcome challenges and live well,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater. “The Avista Foundation is honored to have a role in supporting this important work.”

The full list of first-quarter awards includes the following:

NameStateAward
A Woman's WorthWashington$5,000
Akin (formerly Children's Home Society of Washington)Washington$1,000
American Red CrossWashington$5,000
Boundary Regional Community Health Center Inc (dba Kaniksu Community Health)Idaho$750
Cancer Can’tWashington$20,000
Cascade Community Pool CorporationOregon$4,000
CDAIDEIdaho$2,500
CHAS Health FoundationWashington$2,500
Chewelah Faith Resources GroupWashington$2,000
Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation, Inc.Washington$2,000
Community Health AllianceMontana$1,000
ElevationsWashington$2,000
Fairfield CareWashington$1,000
Family Impact NetworkWashington$2,000
Family Promise of JuneauAlaska$5,000
Family Promise of North Idaho Inc.Idaho$1,500
Family Promise of SpokaneWashington$10,000
Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels RoseburgOregon$1,500
H E Gritman Senior Citizens CenterWashington$750
Human Rights SpokaneWashington$2,500
Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc.Idaho$3,500
Interlink, Inc.Washington$5,000
Kin Support Program - Haa Yaitx'u SaianiAlaska$5,000
La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center Inc (dba La Clinica)Oregon$7,500
Lake City Center Inc. (Lake City Senior Center)Idaho$1,000
Lilac Services for the BlindWashington$3,000
Maddie's PlaceWashington$6,000
NAMI Far NorthIdaho$1,000
NAMI SpokaneWashington$2,500
NEW Health Programs AssociationWashington$5,000
Northwest Harvest EMMWashington$2,000
Onward RoseburgOregon$2,500
Orchard Ridge Senior LivingIdaho$1,000
Post Falls Food Bank (dba 3rd Avenue Marketplace)Idaho$1,500
Project Hope Spokane (dba River City Youth Ops)Washington$3,000
Project Id Inc.Washington$2,500
Providence Inland Northwest FoundationWashington$10,000
Pullman Regional Hospital FoundationWashington$50,000
Reimagining Charity Inc.Idaho$3,000
Reliance Ministries, Inc.Idaho$2,500
RISE Network Inc.Washington$1,500
Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland NorthwestWashington$5,000
Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc.Idaho$1,000
Silver Valley Seniors, Inc.Idaho$1,000
Spokane Helpers NetworkWashington$1,000
St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi - Moscow Conference)Idaho$2,500
The Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc.Washington$2,500
The ZONE at Northeast Community CenterWashington$7,000
Tri-State Hospital FoundationWashington$10,000
Union Gospel Mission Association of SpokaneWashington$3,000
Unique Center for Athletes of All NeedsIdaho$2,750
University of Washington FoundationWashington$10,000
University of Washington FoundationAlaska$6,250
Upper Columbia Resource Conservation and Development DistrictWashington$60,000
Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern IdahoWashington$5,000
Wallace Food Bank Inc.Idaho$750
Wishing Star FoundationWashington$2,500
Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community KitchenWashington$5,000

Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to dalila.sheehan@avistacorp.com  

Contact:
Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, Ariana.Barrey@avistacorp.com 
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174


Recommended Reading