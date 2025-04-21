Avista Foundation awards 58 grants supporting health and human services

SPOKANE, Wash., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $316,250 in grants to 58 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana to support health and human services.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life. And these community partners are working to make that possible by offering essential support, from healthcare to social services, helping people overcome challenges and live well,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater. “The Avista Foundation is honored to have a role in supporting this important work.”

The full list of first-quarter awards includes the following:

Name State Award A Woman's Worth Washington $5,000 Akin (formerly Children's Home Society of Washington) Washington $1,000 American Red Cross Washington $5,000 Boundary Regional Community Health Center Inc (dba Kaniksu Community Health) Idaho $750 Cancer Can’t Washington $20,000 Cascade Community Pool Corporation Oregon $4,000 CDAIDE Idaho $2,500 CHAS Health Foundation Washington $2,500 Chewelah Faith Resources Group Washington $2,000 Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation, Inc. Washington $2,000 Community Health Alliance Montana $1,000 Elevations Washington $2,000 Fairfield Care Washington $1,000 Family Impact Network Washington $2,000 Family Promise of Juneau Alaska $5,000 Family Promise of North Idaho Inc. Idaho $1,500 Family Promise of Spokane Washington $10,000 Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels Roseburg Oregon $1,500 H E Gritman Senior Citizens Center Washington $750 Human Rights Spokane Washington $2,500 Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc. Idaho $3,500 Interlink, Inc. Washington $5,000 Kin Support Program - Haa Yaitx'u Saiani Alaska $5,000 La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center Inc (dba La Clinica) Oregon $7,500 Lake City Center Inc. (Lake City Senior Center) Idaho $1,000 Lilac Services for the Blind Washington $3,000 Maddie's Place Washington $6,000 NAMI Far North Idaho $1,000 NAMI Spokane Washington $2,500 NEW Health Programs Association Washington $5,000 Northwest Harvest EMM Washington $2,000 Onward Roseburg Oregon $2,500 Orchard Ridge Senior Living Idaho $1,000 Post Falls Food Bank (dba 3rd Avenue Marketplace) Idaho $1,500 Project Hope Spokane (dba River City Youth Ops) Washington $3,000 Project Id Inc. Washington $2,500 Providence Inland Northwest Foundation Washington $10,000 Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Washington $50,000 Reimagining Charity Inc. Idaho $3,000 Reliance Ministries, Inc. Idaho $2,500 RISE Network Inc. Washington $1,500 Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland Northwest Washington $5,000 Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc. Idaho $1,000 Silver Valley Seniors, Inc. Idaho $1,000 Spokane Helpers Network Washington $1,000 St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi - Moscow Conference) Idaho $2,500 The Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc. Washington $2,500 The ZONE at Northeast Community Center Washington $7,000 Tri-State Hospital Foundation Washington $10,000 Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane Washington $3,000 Unique Center for Athletes of All Needs Idaho $2,750 University of Washington Foundation Washington $10,000 University of Washington Foundation Alaska $6,250 Upper Columbia Resource Conservation and Development District Washington $60,000 Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho Washington $5,000 Wallace Food Bank Inc. Idaho $750 Wishing Star Foundation Washington $2,500 Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen Washington $5,000

Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

