Dechlorination Chemical Market Size to Lead USD 20.58 Bn by 2034, says Towards chem and Materials Consultants

Ottawa, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report, the global dechlorination chemical market size to record USD 15.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 20.58 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. The dechlorination chemical market focuses on chlorine from water, especially in municipal industrial, and environmental applications. With increasing awareness around environmental safety and water conservation, these chemicals play a pivotal role in ensuring water quality across sectors.

Market overview

The global dechorination chemical market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for effective water treatment solutions. The presence of chlorine in treated water, while beneficial for disinfection, poses risks if not properly managed before distribution or discharge into the environment.

Dechlorination chemicals like sodium bisulfite, sodium metabisulfite, activated carbon, and ascorbic acid are widely used in wastewater treatment plants , industrial discharge processes, power generation facilities, and aquaculture systems. Furthermore, the tightening of environmental regulations and emphasis on sustainable water usage are key drivers accelerating the adoption of dichlorination solutions globally.

Key Consumption Data of Dichlorination Chemicals:

In 2023, an estimated 78% of large-scale municipal water treatment facilities in India used sodium bisulfite or sodium thiosulfate as a primary dechlorination agent before discharging treated effluent into natural water bodies.

According to CPCB data, over 4,500 registered industrial units in sectors like textiles, pulp & paper, and power generation in India were required to neutralize residual chlorine in effluent streams under Environmental Protection Rules (Schedule VI).

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) limits free residual chlorine in treated wastewater discharge to 0.2 mg/L. Plants exceeding this level are mandated to use dechlorination chemicals, particularly before release into Class I and II surface water bodie

Approximately 55% of urban swimming pool operators in Tier 1 cities in India now use ascorbic acid or sodium metabisulfite to dechlorinate pool water during monthly maintenance cycles to avoid skin and eye irritation complaints.

Dechlorination Chemical Market Key Trends:

Eco-friendly solutions: A growing shift towards biodegradable and less toxic dechlorination agent is shaping the market. Industries are favouring green chemicals that meet environmental compliance standards.

Automation in Water Treatment: Integration of smart sensors and real-time monitoring systems in water treatment facilities is enhancing the precision and efficiency of dechlorination processes.

Expansion of Municipal Water Projects: Rapid urbanisation and the need for clean water in developing countries have led to the expansion of municipal water treatment projects, boosting demand for dechlorination chemicals.

Industrial Compliance: Industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and textiles are increasingly aligning their wastewater treatment processes with global discharge standards, driving chemical usage.

Limitations and challenges in Dechlorination Chemical Market

Health and Safety Concerns: Improper handling of some dechlorination chemicals can pose health hazards to workers and the environment.

Cost Sensitivity: The cost of alternative eco-friendly chemicals can be high, particularly for small-scale industries.

Regulatory Barriers: Stringent and region-specific regulations make it difficult for global manufacturers to standardise products across markets.

: Stringent and region-specific regulations make it difficult for global manufacturers to standardise products across markets. Storage and Transportation: Dechlorination agents, especially in liquid form, require specialised storage and transport infrastructure to maintain efficacy and safety.

Dechlorination Chemical Market Rising Tides of Innovation

The dechlorination chemical market is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by a confluence of technological advancements, environmental consciousness, and regulatory evolution. As governments and industries shift their focus toward sustainable water management, the demand for safer and more efficient dechlorination chemicals is accelerating. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create chemicals that are not only more effective in removing chlorine and chloramine residues but also eco-friendly and biodegradable. There is a growing trend towards using natural dechlorinates such as vitamin C derivatives, which are safer for aquatic life and require no neutralization. The market is witnessing a technological leap with the integration of IoT, automation, and real-time monitoring tools in dechlorination systems. These tools help industries and municipalities maintain optimal chemical dosing, minimise waste, and ensure consistent water quality.

Additionally, Companies are establishing local manufacturing units in emerging markets to meet regional demand efficiently and reduce supply chain dependencies. This localization also allows for customization of solutions as per regional water treatment needs and regulatory standards. In essence, the development of the dechlorination chemical market is not just a response to environmental mandates but a proactive shift toward future-ready, sustainable, and intelligent water treatment solutions. With continued innovation and global collaboration, the market is poised for robust and responsible growth.

Regional Analysis:

How Asia Pacific is Leading the Charge in Dichlorination Market?

Asia-pacific dominated the market in 2024, due to owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increased focus on water infrastructure development in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. Massive investments in municipal water systems, along with growing environmental awareness, have strengthened the region's demand for dechlorination solutions.

Top Contributing Asia-Pacific Countries:

China: Industrial growth & large-scale municipal projects.

India: Increasing government investment in wastewater recycling and clean water missions.

Japan: Technological advancements and strict regulations.

South Korea: Strong environmental policies and industrial water management.

Indonesia: Urbanization and growing aquaculture industry.



Why North America is Considered Fastest Growing?

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region, mainly due to increasing regulatory pressure, advanced infrastructure, and the replacement of outdated systems. The United States and Canada are investing heavily in smart water management systems, including real-time monitoring and automated dosing technologies.

Major Factors Contributing:

Stringent EPA regulations on chlorine discharge.

Technological innovation in water treatment equipment.

Sustainability goals driving chemical upgrades in industries.

High adoption of green chemicals in municipal and private sectors.

Public health initiatives encouraging safer water treatment methods



Segment Outlook

By application

Water treatment is dominating the market, due to rising urbanization and industrialization, water treatment facilities are under increasing pressure to provide safe, potable water. Chlorination agents, particularly sodium thiosulphate and sodium bisulfite, are widely deployed across municipal treatment plants, industrial water systems, and power plants. According to recent studies, more than 60% of global dechlorination of chemicals consumption is attributed to water treatment plants.

On the other hand, Industries processes are attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting year. Due to water scarcity and sustainability goals are driving innovations in water reuse systems. Advanced filtration systems combined with chemical dechlorination enable the recycling of greywater and industrial effluents. The segment is expected to grow in coming years. Especially in the region of middle east, South east and drought prone areas of the U.S.

By chemical

Sodium Thiosulphate dominating the market, as it is Valued for its affordability and compatibility across applications, sodium thiosulphate commands over 40% of the market share. It effectively neutralizes both chlorine and chloramines and is frequently used in laboratory analysis, aquaculture, and municipal water dichlorination. The chemical’s non-toxic nature and minimal impact on pH balance make it a preferred choice globally.

However, Sodium Bisulfite is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting year. Due to its efficiency in reducing chlorine in high-pressure systems and its rapid neutralization capabilities. With the rise in food and beverage production and pharmaceutical industries requiring ultra-pure water, the demand for low-residual dechlorination solutions is pushing this segment forward. It is also increasingly used in closed-loop cooling systems and boiler water treatment.

By Form

Liquid segment dominating the market, due to their widespread use in automated dosing systems in industrial and municipal setups. Their ready-to-use nature ensures consistent results in large-scale operations, and their ability to mix seamlessly with other treatment chemicals streamlines the purification process. This segment accounts for more than 65% of the total market share.

Meanwhile, powder forms are becoming popular in disaster relief operations, portable water purification kits, and remote area installations where transporting liquid chemicals is impractical. Their light weight, long shelf life, and ease of measurement support growing adoption in mobile water treatment units and emergency infrastructure.

By end-user

Municipal water segment dominating the market, due to consistent demand, policy-driven regulations, and public health mandates. Large cities globally are upgrading ageing infrastructure and expanding treatment capacity, particularly in India, China, the US, and Brazil. In some regions, such as the EU, adherence to the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive mandates the use of safe dechlorination chemicals before water is discharged into the environment.

On the other hand, industrial sector is attributed to grow in the market in its forecasting year. Due to Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, green factory certifications, and carbon neutrality goals are fueling the rapid uptake of high-efficiency dechlorination chemicals. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and Germany are leading in adopting such standards

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

What are the key factors driving the demand for Dechlorination Chemicals?

The increasing need for clean water, stringent environmental regulations, and industrial expansion are major factors driving the demand for dechlorination chemicals. Industries such as municipal water treatment, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals require effective solutions to remove chlorine from water to meet safety and compliance standards.



Which industries benefit the most from using Dechlorination Chemicals?

Industries that rely on high-purity water, such as municipal water treatment, food and beverage production, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, benefit significantly from dechlorination chemicals. These solutions ensure water quality, prevent contamination, and comply with regulatory requirements.



What are the different types of Dechlorination Chemicals available?

Dechlorination chemicals are primarily classified into sulfur-based chemicals such as sodium metabisulfite, sodium sulfite, and sodium bisulfite, as well as activated carbon-based solutions. Each type is used based on specific application requirements, efficiency, and environmental considerations.



How do government regulations impact the use of Dechlorination Chemicals?

Governments worldwide enforce strict water quality and environmental regulations, which influence the adoption of dechlorination solutions. Compliance with wastewater discharge limits and sustainability initiatives is pushing industries toward adopting advanced and eco-friendly dechlorination technologies.



What are the emerging trends in Dechlorination technology?

The shift toward environmentally friendly solutions, automation in water treatment processes, and the development of high-efficiency, low-toxicity dechlorination chemicals are key trends shaping the industry. Innovations in monitoring systems and smart dosing technologies are also improving process efficiency and compliance.



Dechlorination Chemical Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Solvay

Albemarle Corporation

Dow Chemical

Merck Group

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Aqua Chem

Tetra Tech

Severstal

Clariant

Evonic Industries

Arkema Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Evonik Industries

Ecolab

BWA Water Additives

Acuro Organics Limited

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Airedale Group acquired Mccan Chemicals t0o facilitate its growth and diversification.

In September 2024, INEOS announced the acquisition of the Eastman Taxes city site from the Eastman Chemical company, aiming to enhance its production capabilities.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Water Treatment

Industrial Processes

Pulp And Paper



By Chemical Type

Sodium Thiosulfate

Sodium Bisulfite

Calcium Thiosulfate

Hydrosulfite

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Granular



By End Use

Municipal

Industrial

Agricultural



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



