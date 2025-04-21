Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas, announces it will release first quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13752708

The replay will be accessible through May 20, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com